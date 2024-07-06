World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was sent home early by Yulia Putintseva from the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Putintseva is only the fifth woman to defeat Swiatek this year and ended Swiatek's 21-match winning streak. Swiatek's last loss came at the hands of Elena Rybakina -- the no. 4 seed at Wimbledon -- at the Stuttgart Open in April.

"Feels great, feels really great," Puntintseva said following her victory. "I was just so focused on just playing fast and not giving her any time and that worked."

Swiatek has won 22 WTA singles titles and is a five-time Grand Slam champion, having won four French Opens in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and one U.S. Open in 2022. However, she has continued to struggle on the grass courts of Wimbledon. Her best finish at this major came last year when she reached the quarterfinals before falling to Elina Svitolina.

Putintseva and Swiatek had faced each other four previous times, with Swiatek getting the upper-hand in every match. This marks Putintseva's second career win against a No. 1 seed, as her last came against Naomi Osaka at the 2019 Japan Women's Open.

Putintseva will now face Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round on Monday.