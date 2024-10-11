2024 WNBA Finals score: Lynx mount epic comeback vs. Liberty to force overtime, steal Game 1 in Brooklyn

Minnesota closed the fourth quarter on an 18-3 run, then carried the momentum into a wild overtime

The Minnesota Lynx took a 1-0 lead in the 2024 WNBA Finals on Thursday night with a 95-93 overtime win over the New York Liberty in perhaps the greatest Finals game ever played. 

Early on, it was all Liberty. With the crowd giving them extra energy, they shot out of the gates and had a double-digit lead before the Lynx knew what was going on. They led by 13 at the end of the first quarter and by as many as 18 in the second. 

The Lynx eventually settled down, and their defense brought them back into the game. They used a 10-0 run late in the first half to cut the deficit to single digits, and picked up right where they left off after the break. By the middle of the third quarter, they had the deficit down to just two. 

From there, it was back and forth until the Liberty hit another gear in the fourth quarter. They started getting stops, making shots and pushed their lead up to 15 with 5:20 to play. At that point, Game 1 seemed over, especially considering the Lynx were on short rest, having just concluded their semifinal series on Tuesday night. 

Somehow, the Lynx found a second wind, and were aided by the Liberty's passive approach. While the Liberty tried to run out the clock, the Lynx kept making shots. The biggest of the bunch was a four-point play by Courtney Williams with 5.5 seconds remaining, which put the Lynx in front for the first time. 

That would have been enough drama for the night, but it was only the beginning. Down on the other end, Stewart was fouled with 0.8 seconds remaining and went to the line with a chance to win the game. She only made one of two free throws, however, which meant overtime. 

It was all Lynx in the first few minutes of the extra frame, and they still had a four-point lead with less than a minute to play until a pair of turnovers allowed the Liberty to tie things back up. First, a layup by Sabrina Ionescu, and then another by Jonquel Jones. 

Down on the other end, Napheesa Collier settled things down and hit a ridiculous fadeaway jumper to put the Lynx back in front with 8.8 seconds left. The Lynx then used their foul to give with 2.6 seconds left, limiting the Liberty's options. Somehow, Stewart still managed to break free and had a lane to the rim. Her potential game-tying layup was no good, however, and the Lynx survived. 

Williams (23), Kayla McBride (22) and Collier (21) all scored at least 20 points for the Lynx, who shot 50.7% from the field as a team. Collier added eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and six blocks in a stunning all-around effort that included the game-winning shot. 

FINAL: Lynx 95 -- Liberty 93

The Lynx survive a Breanna Stewart missed layup at the buzzer in overtime to hang on for a thrilling win in one of the best games in WNBA history. They battled back from an 18-point first-half deficit and a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to take a 1-0 lead in this best-of-five series. 

Courtney Williams' four-point play with 5.5 seconds remaining put the Lynx in front by one, but Breanna Stewart was fouled with 0.8 seconds remaining and had a chance to win the game at the line. She only made one free throw, however, which sent things to overtime. 

There, the Lynx built an early lead, but a pair of late turnovers allowed the Liberty to tie the game with 28.5 seconds left. Napheesa Collier then hit an incredible fadeaway jumper to put the Lynx back in front, and Stewart missed a potential game-tying layup at the buzzer. 

Jack Maloney
October 11, 2024, 2:37 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 10:37 pm EDT
October 11, 2024, 2:53 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:52 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:50 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:49 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:43 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:41 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:40 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:40 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:33 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:33 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:32 AM
Stewart misses a layup at the buzzer! Wow, the Lynx hold on for a stunning win

Jack Maloney
October 11, 2024, 2:31 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 10:31 pm EDT
 
Collier executes the foul to give perfectly with 2.6 seconds left. 

Jack Maloney
October 11, 2024, 2:31 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 10:31 pm EDT
 
October 11, 2024, 2:31 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:30 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:30 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:30 AM
Collier scores! Unbelievable fadeaway jumper over Jonquel Jones. Lynx 95, Liberty 93 with 8.4 seconds left. This game is insane

Jack Maloney
October 11, 2024, 2:29 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 10:29 pm EDT
 
Breanna Stewart blocks Courtney Williams. Lynx ball with 20.2 seconds left. All tied at 93-93

Jack Maloney
October 11, 2024, 2:28 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 10:28 pm EDT
 
October 11, 2024, 2:28 AM
Jonquel Jones gets a steal and scores to tie the game!

Jack Maloney
October 11, 2024, 2:28 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 10:28 pm EDT
 
Goodness, this game is all over the place. Courtney Williams has made some huge shots to keep the Lynx in front, but just made a terrible turnover that led to a Sabrina Ionescu layup. Lynx up 93-91 with 32 seconds left. Lynx ball

Jack Maloney
October 11, 2024, 2:27 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 10:27 pm EDT
 
October 11, 2024, 2:26 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:26 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:22 AM
Lynx take a four-point lead in overtime. The Liberty are completely shellshocked. They cannot get anything going on offense. 

Jack Maloney
October 11, 2024, 2:21 AM
Oct. 10, 2024, 10:21 pm EDT
 
October 11, 2024, 2:21 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:19 AM
October 11, 2024, 2:16 AM
