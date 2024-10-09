2024 WNBA playoffs score: Napheesa Collier, Lynx throttle Sun to reach first Finals, will play Liberty

Minnesota built an early lead and never looked back

The Minnesota Lynx advanced to the 2024 WNBA Finals with an 88-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the semifinals on Tuesday night. This is the first Finals appearance since 2017 for the Lynx, who will take on the top-seeded New York Liberty. 

After an intense and competitive first four games, the winner-take-all showdown did not live up to expectations. The Lynx surged in front in the first quarter and never looked back. They led by as many as 24 points and spent much of the game up by double digits. 

Napheesa Collier led the way with 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks on 10 of 16 shooting in another brilliant outing this postseason. She is now the first player in WNBA history to have at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive playoff games. 

It will be a quick turnaround for the Lynx, with Game 1 of the Finals set for Thursday night in Brooklyn. The Liberty will be the favorites to win it all, but the Lynx went 3-1 against them this season, including the Commissioner's Cup championship game, and won't go down without a fight. 

FINAL: Lynx 88 -- Sun 77

The Lynx are going back to the Finals for the first time since 2017, when they won their last title. They will take on the top-seeded New York Liberty, whom they went 3-1 against this season if you include the Commissioner's Cup championship game. 

After a competitive opening stretch, the Lynx surged ahead and built a double-digit lead before the end of the first quarter. They never looked back, and largely coasted to a series-clinching win. Unfortunately, the winner-take-all Game 5 did not live up to expectations.

Napheesa Collier led the way with 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, and became the first player with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive playoff games. Courtney Williams added 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists, as the Lynx shot 49.3% as a team. 

Jack Maloney
October 9, 2024, 2:12 AM
Oct. 08, 2024, 10:12 pm EDT
