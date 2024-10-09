2024 WNBA playoffs score: Napheesa Collier, Lynx throttle Sun to reach first Finals, will play Liberty

FINAL: Lynx 88 -- Sun 77
The Lynx are going back to the Finals for the first time since 2017, when they won their last title. They will take on the top-seeded New York Liberty, whom they went 3-1 against this season if you include the Commissioner's Cup championship game.
After a competitive opening stretch, the Lynx surged ahead and built a double-digit lead before the end of the first quarter. They never looked back, and largely coasted to a series-clinching win. Unfortunately, the winner-take-all Game 5 did not live up to expectations.
Napheesa Collier led the way with 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, and became the first player with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three consecutive playoff games. Courtney Williams added 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists, as the Lynx shot 49.3% as a team.