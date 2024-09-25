2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Aces, Liberty to face off in Finals rematch after sweeping Storm, Dream

Back-to-back champion Las Vegas will battle top-seeded New York for a shot at the title

The 2024 WNBA playoffs just started on Sunday, and already half of the first-round series are complete. Early on Tuesday night, the top-seeded New York Liberty completed a two-game sweep of the Atlanta Dream with a hard-fought victory. The Dream got off to a hot start, but the Liberty eventually pulled away late in the fourth quarter thanks to Sabrina Ionescu, who poured in a playoff career-high 36 points and dished out nine assists

Later on, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces took care of business against the Seattle Storm. The Aces came flying out of the gates and built an early 16-point lead, but the Storm locked in on defense after the first quarter and clawed their way back into the game. They even briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Aces proved too tough. MVP A'ja Wilson finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum went off for 29 points. 

Now, the Liberty and Aces will meet in the semifinals. The Aces defeated the Liberty in four games in the Finals last season and have rounded into form lately, but the Liberty have been the best team in the league all summer long. We could be in for a classic. 

Here is a look at the scores from Tuesday:

  • No. 1 New York Liberty 91, No. 8 Atlanta Dream 82 (Liberty, 2-0)
  • No. 4 Las Vegas Aces 83, No. 5 Seattle Storm 76 (Aces, 2-0)
Updates
(180)
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Aces 83 -- Storm 76

The Aces are on to the semifinals. It was once again not easy, but they did just enough to get past a tough and determined Storm team that played excellent defense. Now, the Aces will move on to face the top-seeded New York Liberty in a Finals rematch. 

Kelsey Plum led the way in the scoring department with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, while A'ja Wilson went for 24 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Tiffany Hayes added nine points, four rebounds and three assists in another strong outing off the bench.

Once again, the Storm just didn't have enough on the offensive end. Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike combined to shoot 13-of-45 from the field. 

Jack Maloney
September 25, 2024, 3:35 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Liberty 91 -- Dream 82

The Liberty are moving on to the semifinals after they pulled away from the Dream down the stretch to complete the mini two-game sweep. This was a much more competitive contest than Game 2, but the Liberty's talent advantage proved out over the course of the night. 

Sabrina Ionescu played the best game of her career and finished with 36 points, nine assists and three steals on 12-of-23 from the field. She set a new playoff career-high and tied Cappie Pondexter for the most points in a playoff game in Liberty history. 

The Liberty will now play the winner of the 4-5 matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. 

Jack Maloney
September 25, 2024, 1:27 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 9:27 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:56 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:54 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:49 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:44 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:41 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:38 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:36 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:35 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:34 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:32 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:28 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:25 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:24 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:23 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:17 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:13 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Aces respond to Storm taking the lead

The Storm ripped off an 8-0 run early in the fourth to take the lead for the first time, but the Aces responded with a 7-0 run of their own to go back in front by six. That stretch feels like it might decide the game. It's just so hard for the Storm to score right now that it's hard to see them being able to overcome yet another deficit. 

Jack Maloney
September 25, 2024, 3:12 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:11 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:10 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:08 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:04 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:03 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Third quarter: Aces 62 -- Storm 57

The action tonight is starting to resemble Game 1, which is just how the Storm want it. They've turned it into a slog, in which scoring is at a premium. The only problem is they might have dug themselves too deep of a hole in the first quarter. Can they keep the Aces off the board just enough to pull off this comeback and keep their season alive? We're about to find out. 

Jack Maloney
September 25, 2024, 3:03 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@seattlestorm via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:02 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:02 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 3:00 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:57 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:51 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 25, 2024, 2:51 AM
Sep. 24, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Breaking: Padres Turn Triple Play on Dodgers to Punch Postseason Ticket

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    This Just In: White Sox Avoid Historic Single Season Loss Record

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Breaking: Orioles Clinch Postseason Berth With Win Over Yankees

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Breaking: Liberty Advance To Semifinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Top RB To Claim This Week

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Fantasy Football Today: Favorite Buy-Low Player in Fantasy

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFL Power Rankings: Joe Burrow, Bengals Fall To 0-3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    NFL Power Rankings: Bills Off To Impressive Start To 2024 Campaign

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    CFB Top 25 Picks: No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    CFB Top 25 Picks: Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    CFB Top 25 Picks: Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    RB Kaleb Johnson Emerging As Star For Iowa Offense

See All WNBA Videos