2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Aces, Liberty to face off in Finals rematch after sweeping Storm, Dream

FINAL: Aces 83 -- Storm 76
The Aces are on to the semifinals. It was once again not easy, but they did just enough to get past a tough and determined Storm team that played excellent defense. Now, the Aces will move on to face the top-seeded New York Liberty in a Finals rematch.
Kelsey Plum led the way in the scoring department with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, while A'ja Wilson went for 24 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Tiffany Hayes added nine points, four rebounds and three assists in another strong outing off the bench.
Once again, the Storm just didn't have enough on the offensive end. Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike combined to shoot 13-of-45 from the field.