2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Aces, Liberty to face off in Finals rematch after sweeping Storm, Dream

The 2024 WNBA playoffs just started on Sunday, and already half of the first-round series are complete. Early on Tuesday night, the top-seeded New York Liberty completed a two-game sweep of the Atlanta Dream with a hard-fought victory. The Dream got off to a hot start, but the Liberty eventually pulled away late in the fourth quarter thanks to Sabrina Ionescu, who poured in a playoff career-high 36 points and dished out nine assists.

Later on, the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces took care of business against the Seattle Storm. The Aces came flying out of the gates and built an early 16-point lead, but the Storm locked in on defense after the first quarter and clawed their way back into the game. They even briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Aces proved too tough. MVP A'ja Wilson finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum went off for 29 points.

Now, the Liberty and Aces will meet in the semifinals. The Aces defeated the Liberty in four games in the Finals last season and have rounded into form lately, but the Liberty have been the best team in the league all summer long. We could be in for a classic.

Here is a look at the scores from Tuesday: