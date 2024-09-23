2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Breanna Stewart, Liberty and A'ja Wilson, Aces open postseason with resounding wins

FINAL: Aces 78 -- Storm 67
The Storm went into the fourth quarter with a two point lead, but they did not make a single shot in the final 10 minutes, and were outscored 14-2. This was far from a vintage performance by the Aces, but they did enough to get the job done and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Their quest for a threepeat is off and running.
Newly crowned MVP A'ja Wilson had a rough start, but recovered to finish with 21 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Tiffany Hayes came off the bench to add 20 points and five steals, while Chelsea Gray looked like her usual self with 16 points and seven assists.
As a team, the Storm shot just 36.8% from the field, and were unable to take advantage of the Aces' own lackluster showing on offense. This was the exact type of game that the Storm wanted, and if they couldn't win tonight it's hard to see how they ever beat the Aces.