2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Breanna Stewart, Liberty and A'ja Wilson, Aces open postseason with resounding wins

The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived, and Sunday's quadruple header is in the books. Early on, the New York Liberty cruised past the Atlanta Dream, the Connecticut Sun pulled away from the Indiana Fever in the second half and the Minnesota Lynx survived a late scare to get past the Phoenix Lynx. In the finale, the Las Vegas Aces held the Seattle Storm to just two points in the fourth quarter to escape with a hard-fought win.

As a refresher, the first-round playoff series are best-of-three, with a unique 2-1 format that sees the higher seed host Games 1 and 2. That means they can complete a sweep and advance to the semifinals without playing a road game. At the same time, if the lower seed can steal one of the first two contests, they then get to host a winner-take-all Game 3.

Here are the final scores from Sunday: