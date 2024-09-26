2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as Lynx look to knock out Mercury; Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark, Fever

Connecticut nearly blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, but survived to advance to the semifinals

The first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs will continue Wednesday with another pair of Game 2s. Early on, the Connecticut Sun will look to sweep No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. They won Game 1 handily, but Clark and the Fever's high-powered offense are hard to shut down two games in a row.

Later in the evening, the Minnesota Lynx will have a chance to sweep the Phoenix Mercury and potentially end Diana Taurasi's career. The league's all-time leading scorer said she will make a final decision regarding retirement at the end of the team's season, which could come tonight if the Mercury can't pull off an upset.

Here is a look at the schedule and viewing information for Wednesday's slate:

  • No. 6 Indiana Fever at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN
  • No. 7 Phoenix Mercury at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the action with live updates below:

Updating Live
(192)
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Sun 87 -- Fever 81

That turned into an incredible game down the stretch, with both teams trading big shots and the lead switching hands numerous times. In the end, the Sun's shotmaking and poise turned out to be the difference, as they held off the young Fever to complete the two-game sweep. The Sun will now play the winner of the Lynx-Mercury series.

Alyssa Thomas finished with 19 points, five rebounds and 13 assists in an incredible performance, while Marina Mabrey went for 17 points and six assists and DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and eight assists, including some huge shots down the stretch.

Cailtin Clark bounced back from a rough Game 1 to finish with 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists, while Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 19 rebounds. 

Jack Maloney
September 26, 2024, 1:40 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 9:40 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:04 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:02 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:00 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 3:00 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:59 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:57 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:51 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:50 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:43 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:40 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:38 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:35 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:34 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:34 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Lynx 49 -- Mercury 47

The Lynx controlled the second quarter, and it seemed as though they were going to pull away, but the Mercury started playing through Brittney Griner and settled the game down. As a result, it's just a two-point game heading into the break. 

Napheesa Collier is once again dominating, and has 23 points at the break. She's well on her way to a 40-point night. Natasha Cloud has 12 points and five assists to lead the Mercury, while Brittney Griner has hadded 11 points. 

Jack Maloney
September 26, 2024, 2:34 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:34 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:33 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:33 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:32 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:30 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:30 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:29 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:27 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:26 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:25 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:25 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@PhoenixMercury via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:24 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:23 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:22 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
September 26, 2024, 2:20 AM
Sep. 25, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    NFL Headlines: Aaron Rodgers Looks To Continue Hot Start This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    NFL Week 4 Betting Preview: Survivor Pool Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    NFL Week 4 Picks: Cowboys at Giants - TNF

  • Image thumbnail
    3:14

    NFL Week 4 Picks: Vikings at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    NFL Week 4 Picks: Bengals at Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    4:17

    Best Bets For NFL Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields Among 3-0 QBs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Next Backup QB To Take Advantage Of Starting Role

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    The Early Edge: Patrick McDonald targets his favorite picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Breaking: Padres Turn Triple Play on Dodgers to Punch Postseason Ticket

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    This Just In: White Sox Avoid Historic Single Season Loss Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    CFB Top 25 Picks: No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    CFB Top 25 Picks: Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas

See All WNBA Videos