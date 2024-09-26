2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as Lynx look to knock out Mercury; Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark, Fever

FINAL: Sun 87 -- Fever 81
That turned into an incredible game down the stretch, with both teams trading big shots and the lead switching hands numerous times. In the end, the Sun's shotmaking and poise turned out to be the difference, as they held off the young Fever to complete the two-game sweep. The Sun will now play the winner of the Lynx-Mercury series.
Alyssa Thomas finished with 19 points, five rebounds and 13 assists in an incredible performance, while Marina Mabrey went for 17 points and six assists and DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and eight assists, including some huge shots down the stretch.
Cailtin Clark bounced back from a rough Game 1 to finish with 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists, while Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 19 rebounds.