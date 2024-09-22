2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as Napheesa Collier, Lynx host Kahleah Copper, Mercury in first round

The 2024 WNBA playoffs have arrived. All four first-round series will get underway on Sunday with an all-day quadruple header. From here, it will be a month-long sprint to crown the next champion. The New York Liberty, still in search of the first title in franchise history, enter the postseason as the favorites, but they have plenty of company. The Minnesota Lynx and back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces are also right in the mix.

As a refresher, the first-round playoff seriers are best-of-three, with a unique 2-1 format that sees the higher seed host Games 1 and 2. That means they can complete a sweep and advance to the semifinals without playing a road game. At the same time, if the lower seed can steal one of the first two contests, they then get to host a winner-take-all Game 3.

Here is the schedule for Sunday: