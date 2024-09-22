2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as Napheesa Collier, Lynx host Kahleah Copper, Mercury in first round

FINAL: Lynx 102 -- Mercury 95
It seemed another blowout was in store for this opening day of the playoffs when the Lynx jumped out to 23-point lead, but the Mercury had other ideas. The veteran group came storming back in the second half and had the lead with just over two minutes to play. Their comeback stalled after that point, however, as the Lynx ended the game on a 11-3 run.
Napheesa Collier went off for 38 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kayla McBride added 20 points and four assists. Bridget Carleton, who has come up with so many big plays for the Lynx this season, hit the biggest shot of the game -- a step-back 3 to beat the shot clock in the final minute that pushed the Lynx's lead up to six.
Natasha Cloud went for 33 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in defeat, and Diana Taurasi had 21 points in the first game of what could be her final playoff run.