2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as New York Liberty battle Las Vegas Aces, Lynx take on Sun

Game 2 in both semifinal series are set to tip off on Tuesday night

The 2024 WNBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday night with a pair of Game 2s in the semifinals. In these short best-of-five series, the second game becomes pivotal. No team in WNBA postseason history has come back from a 2-0 deficit since best-of-five series were introduced in 2005. 

In the opener, the top-seeded New York Liberty will look to take a 2-0 lead on the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The Liberty had a rather easy time in Game 1, as they led nearly the entire game, and spent most of the second half up by double digits. 

Later on, the Minnesota Lynx will try to bounce back after a narrow loss to the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of their matchup. The Lynx managed just four points over the final six minutes of that one, and eight total points in the fourth quarter. They'll need more offense than that on Tuesday. 

Here is a look at the schedule and viewing information for Tuesday's slate:

  • No. 4 Las Vegas Aces at No. 1 New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN
  • No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the action with live updates below.

Updating Live
(23)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:52 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:51 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:50 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:48 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:47 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:47 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:45 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:45 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Clark starts for Stokes, has immediate impact

Alysha Clark got the start for the Aces tonight in pace of Kiah Stokes, and she's had an immediate impact with eight quick points, including two 3-pointers. Her ability to space the floor has really opened things up for the Aces offense, which is in a much better flow so far. 

On the other end, though, the Liberty have been taking advantage of the Aces' lack of size. They've already drawn five fouls and grabbed three offensive rebounds. 

Jack Maloney
October 1, 2024, 11:44 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:42 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:42 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:41 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:41 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:38 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:37 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:30 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:30 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:29 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WNBA via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:23 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:19 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:13 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:09 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@LVAces via Twitter
October 1, 2024, 11:05 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:05 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    MLB Wild Card Highlights: Ragans, Witt lift Royals over Orioles in Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Tigers Hold Off Late Astros Rally To Win Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Breaking News: Gonzaga Set To Join Pac-12

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Crack Top 10

  • Image thumbnail
    4:42

    NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Undefeated But Losing Top Talent Each Week

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    NFL Power Rankings: Sam Darnold Now Top 5 In MVP Odds After Vikings 4-0 Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Justin Verlander Left Off Astros Wild Card Roster

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    No. 10 Michigan, Washington Meet In National Championship Rematch

  • Image thumbnail
    3:29

    No. 3 Ohio State Hosts Iowa On CBS This Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Heisman Riser: Jalen Milroe

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Heisman Faller: Carson Beck

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Braves clinch NL wild-card playoff spot after crushing loss earlier Monday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    Mets Clinch Postseason Berth In Thrilling Game 1 Against Braves

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    Francisco Lindor Talks Mets Getting In

See All WNBA Videos