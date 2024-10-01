2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates as New York Liberty battle Las Vegas Aces, Lynx take on Sun

The 2024 WNBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday night with a pair of Game 2s in the semifinals. In these short best-of-five series, the second game becomes pivotal. No team in WNBA postseason history has come back from a 2-0 deficit since best-of-five series were introduced in 2005.

In the opener, the top-seeded New York Liberty will look to take a 2-0 lead on the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The Liberty had a rather easy time in Game 1, as they led nearly the entire game, and spent most of the second half up by double digits.

Later on, the Minnesota Lynx will try to bounce back after a narrow loss to the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of their matchup. The Lynx managed just four points over the final six minutes of that one, and eight total points in the fourth quarter. They'll need more offense than that on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the schedule and viewing information for Tuesday's slate:

No. 4 Las Vegas Aces at No. 1 New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Minnesota Lynx, 9:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the action with live updates below.