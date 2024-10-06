2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates of Aces vs. Liberty as Las Vegas aims to stave off elimination

The back-to-back champion Aces hope to keep their season alive at Michelob ULTRA Arena

The 2024 WNBA playoffs will continue on Sunday with a pair of Game 4s in the semifinals. In the opener, the top-seeded New York Liberty will have another chance to close out the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces, who kept their season alive with a dominant win on Friday night. The Aces have won 12 consecutive playoff games at home, and if they can keep that streak alive they'll force a winner-take-all Game 5.

Later on, the Minnesota Lynx will go for their third consecutive win against the Connecticut Sun. After losing a close contest at home in Game 1, the Lynx have bounced back with comfortable wins in Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. If the Sun want to keep their season going and force a do-or-die Game 5 back in Minnesota, they'll need to get back to their defensive-minded roots on Sunday.

Here's a look at the schedule and viewing information for Sunday's action:

  • New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below:

