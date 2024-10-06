2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates of Lynx vs. Sun as Minnesota looks to punch Finals ticket

The New York Liberty are going back to the WNBA Finals, and the Las Vegas Aces' quest for a three-peat is over. Early on Sunday, the Liberty used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from the Aces for a 76-62 win in Game 4 of their semifinal series. Breanna Stewart went off for 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to get the Liberty back to the Finals for a second consecutive season and a record-tying sixth time overall. They are still in search of their first title, but have a good chance to get it this year.

Later on, the Minnesota Lynx will go for their third consecutive win against the Connecticut Sun. After losing a close contest at home in Game 1, the Lynx have bounced back with comfortable wins in Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. If the Sun want to keep their season going and force a do-or-die Game 5 back in Minnesota, they'll need to get back to their defensive-minded roots on Sunday.

Here's a look at the schedule and viewing information for Sunday's action:

New York Liberty 76, Las Vegas Aces 62 (Liberty win, 3-1)

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

