2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates of Lynx vs. Sun as Minnesota looks to punch Finals ticket

The Liberty advanced to the Finals earlier Sunday by eliminating the Aces

The New York Liberty are going back to the WNBA Finals, and the Las Vegas Aces' quest for a three-peat is over. Early on Sunday, the Liberty used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from the Aces for a 76-62 win in Game 4 of their semifinal series. Breanna Stewart went off for 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to get the Liberty back to the Finals for a second consecutive season and a record-tying sixth time overall. They are still in search of their first title, but have a good chance to get it this year. 

Later on, the Minnesota Lynx will go for their third consecutive win against the Connecticut Sun. After losing a close contest at home in Game 1, the Lynx have bounced back with comfortable wins in Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. If the Sun want to keep their season going and force a do-or-die Game 5 back in Minnesota, they'll need to get back to their defensive-minded roots on Sunday.

Here's a look at the schedule and viewing information for Sunday's action:

  • New York Liberty 76, Las Vegas Aces 62 (Liberty win, 3-1)
  • Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night bringing you all the updates below:

FINAL: Liberty 76 -- Aces 62

The New York Liberty have gotten revenge on the Las Vegas Aces. After losing to their superteam rival in four games in the Finals last season, the Liberty returned the favor by beating the Aces in four games in the semifinals this time around. The Liberty will play either the Minnesota Lynx or Connecticut Sun in the Finals, which will begin on Thursday. 

After a competitive opening three quarters, the Liberty pulled away with a dominant fourth that included a 17-3 run in the middle of the frame. Breanna Stewart put up 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a big time performance, while Sabrina Ionescu bounced back from a rough Game 3 to put up 22 points and seven rebounds. 

With the Aces' defeat, their quest for a three-peat is over. The Houston Comets, who won the first four titles from 1997-2000, remain the only team in WNBA history to pull off that feat. 

Jack Maloney
October 6, 2024, 9:03 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 5:03 pm EDT
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:56 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:56 pm EDT
 
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:55 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:55 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:54 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:54 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:52 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:52 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:47 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:47 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:46 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:46 pm EDT
 
Sun have locked back in defensively

The Sun had the best defense in the league during the regular season, but you wouldn't have known that from the beginning of Game 2 through the first half of this contest. In the second half, though, the Sun have locked back in. They've held the Lynx to just 15 points since the break. 

Jack Maloney
October 6, 2024, 10:42 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:42 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:37 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:37 pm EDT
 
Third quarter: Sun 68 -- Lynx 63

The Sun finally woke up in the third quarter. They were far more locked in defensively, and were able to get out and run after getting stops. They outscored the Lynx by 12 in the frame to take a five-point lead into the fourth in what is a must-win game for the veteran bunch. 

After shooting 9-of-15 from behind the arc in the first half, the Lynx missed all six of their attempts in the third quarter. 

DeWanna Bonner is up to 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Sun, who now have five different players in double figures. 

Jack Maloney
October 6, 2024, 10:34 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:34 pm EDT
 
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:33 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:33 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:32 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:32 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:31 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:31 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:29 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:29 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:27 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:27 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:27 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:27 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:23 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:23 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:22 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:22 pm EDT
 
Bonner showing up

The Sun have been much better in the third quarter, and DeWanna Bonner just tied the game with a pull-up jumper. She's scored or assisted on nine of the Sun's 14 points in the third quarter, and is up to 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Sun are just a different team when she's playing well. 

Jack Maloney
October 6, 2024, 10:18 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:18 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:18 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:18 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:16 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:16 pm EDT
 
@WNBA via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:14 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:14 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:14 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:14 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:13 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:13 pm EDT
 
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:12 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:12 pm EDT
 
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:12 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:12 pm EDT
 
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:12 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:12 pm EDT
 
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:11 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:11 pm EDT
 
@ConnecticutSun via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:07 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:07 pm EDT
 
@minnesotalynx via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:06 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:06 pm EDT
 
@nyliberty via Twitter
October 6, 2024, 10:06 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 6:06 pm EDT
