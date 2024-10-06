2024 WNBA playoffs scores: Live updates of Lynx vs. Sun as Minnesota looks to punch Finals ticket

FINAL: Liberty 76 -- Aces 62
The New York Liberty have gotten revenge on the Las Vegas Aces. After losing to their superteam rival in four games in the Finals last season, the Liberty returned the favor by beating the Aces in four games in the semifinals this time around. The Liberty will play either the Minnesota Lynx or Connecticut Sun in the Finals, which will begin on Thursday.
After a competitive opening three quarters, the Liberty pulled away with a dominant fourth that included a 17-3 run in the middle of the frame. Breanna Stewart put up 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a big time performance, while Sabrina Ionescu bounced back from a rough Game 3 to put up 22 points and seven rebounds.
With the Aces' defeat, their quest for a three-peat is over. The Houston Comets, who won the first four titles from 1997-2000, remain the only team in WNBA history to pull off that feat.