2024 WNBA playoffs scores: New York Liberty edge Las Vegas Aces to take 2-0 lead, Minnesota Lynx even series

FINAL: Lynx 77 -- Sun 70
The Minnesota Lynx have tied their semifinal series with the Connecticut Sun at 1-1. As expected, this was another scrappy, defensive-minded affair. This time, it was the Lynx who found just enough scoring down the stretch to come away with a win. The best-of-five matchup will now shift to Uncasville for a pivotal Game 3 on Friday night.
Courtney Williams, who had a very tough Game 1, bounced back to lead the Lynx with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Alanna Smith added 16 points and five rebounds, while Napheesa Collier chipped in nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists.