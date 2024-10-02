2024 WNBA playoffs scores: New York Liberty edge Las Vegas Aces to take 2-0 lead, Minnesota Lynx even series

The 2024 WNBA playoffs continued on Tuesday night with a pair of Game 2s in the semifinals. In the opener, the top-seeded New York Liberty held off a furious comeback from the Las Vegas Aces to win Game 2 in thrilling fashion. Sabrina Ionescu put the Liberty on her back down the stretch and finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Liberty are now one win away from getting revenge on the Aces and advancing to the Finals for the second consecutive season. No team in WNBA postseason history has come back from a 2-0 deficit since best-of-five series were introduced in 2005.

Later on, the Minnesota Lynx evened up their matchup with the Connecticut Sun with a 77-70 Game 2 victory. They led by as much as 15 and found enough offense down the stretch to parry the Sun's comeback efforts. Courtney Williams bounced back from a rough Game 1 to lead the way with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

This series will now shift to Uncasville for Games 3 and 4. The Sun will have a chance to close things out at home, but that will be no easy task against a balanced Lynx team.

Here is a look at the scores from Tuesday's slate: