2024 WNBA playoffs scores: New York Liberty edge Las Vegas Aces to take 2-0 lead, Minnesota Lynx even series

The Liberty held off a furious Aces comeback, while the Lynx found their footing against the Sun

The 2024 WNBA playoffs continued on Tuesday night with a pair of Game 2s in the semifinals. In the opener, the top-seeded New York Liberty held off a furious comeback from the Las Vegas Aces to win Game 2 in thrilling fashion. Sabrina Ionescu put the Liberty on her back down the stretch and finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. 

The Liberty are now one win away from getting revenge on the Aces and advancing to the Finals for the second consecutive season. No team in WNBA postseason history has come back from a 2-0 deficit since best-of-five series were introduced in 2005. 

Later on, the Minnesota Lynx evened up their matchup with the Connecticut Sun with a 77-70 Game 2 victory. They led by as much as 15 and found enough offense down the stretch to parry the Sun's comeback efforts. Courtney Williams bounced back from a rough Game 1 to lead the way with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. 

This series will now shift to Uncasville for Games 3 and 4. The Sun will have a chance to close things out at home, but that will be no easy task against a balanced Lynx team. 

Here is a look at the scores from Tuesday's slate:

  • Liberty 88, Aces 84 (Liberty, 2-0)
  • Lynx 77, Sun 70 (Series tied, 1-1)
FINAL: Lynx 77 -- Sun 70

The Minnesota Lynx have tied their semifinal series with the Connecticut Sun at 1-1. As expected, this was another scrappy, defensive-minded affair. This time, it was the Lynx who found just enough scoring down the stretch to come away with a win. The best-of-five matchup will now shift to Uncasville for a pivotal Game 3 on Friday night. 

Courtney Williams, who had a very tough Game 1, bounced back to lead the Lynx with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Alanna Smith added 16 points and five rebounds, while Napheesa Collier chipped in nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists. 

Jack Maloney
October 2, 2024, 3:38 AM
Oct. 01, 2024, 11:38 pm EDT
 
FINAL: Liberty 88 -- Aces 84

What a game. The Liberty hang on for a thrilling Game 2 victory to take a commanding 2-0 lead in this best-of-five semifinal series. No team in WNBA history has ever blown a 2-0 lead since best-of-five series were introduced in 2005. They are now one win away from another trip to the Finals. 

The Liberty led by double digits in the second half, but the Aces made a strong push in the fourth quarter to tie the game with 90 seconds to play. From there, it turned into a free throw contest, which the Liberty were able to win. 

Sabrina Ionescu put the Liberty on her back in the final few minutes, and finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 9-of-18 from the field. Breanna Stewart had a tough shooting night, but added 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. 

Jack Maloney
October 2, 2024, 1:54 AM
Oct. 01, 2024, 9:54 pm EDT
