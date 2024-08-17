Aces vs. Liberty score, highlights: New York clinches playoff spot with resounding win in Las Vegas
The Liberty are the first team to earn a spot in the postseason and look like a force to be reckoned with once again
The New York Liberty have been the best team in the WNBA this season, and they proved it again on Saturday with a 79-67 win over the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces. With the win, the Liberty improved to 23-4 on the season, and became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot.
Early on, the Aces could not miss. They made their first five attempts from behind the arc and built a quick double-digit lead that had the Vegas crowd rocking. From that point on, though, it was all Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu led a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to four points at the end of the first, and the Liberty never looked back. The Liberty's defense was tremendous over the final three quarters, as they held the Aces to just 39 points on 13-of-51 from the field.
Ionescu led the way for the Liberty with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Breanna Stewart went for 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Jonquel Jones added 10 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
FINAL: Liberty 79 -- Aces 67
The Liberty pulled away in the final few minutes to secure a 12-point win and improve to 23-4 on the season. In the process, they became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot this season. As for the Aces, they dropped back to fifth place with the loss.
Unsuccessful challenge
Referees uphold the block call on Gray, saying that she was not established when Stewart went into her shooting motion. Stewart completes the three-point play and Liberty go up 10 here early in the fourth quarter.
