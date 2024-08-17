Aces vs. Liberty score: Live updates, highlights as A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart battle in WNBA Finals rematch

The 2024 WNBA season is back underway after Team USA won an eighth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics earlier this month. On Saturday, the two leading figures for the Americans will take center stage when A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces against Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty.

All told, there will be nine Olympians on the court on Saturday. Five for the Aces: Wilson (USA), Chelsea Gray (USA), Kelsey Plum (USA), Jackie Young (USA) and Megan Gustafson (Spain). And four for the Liberty: Stewart (USA), Sabrina Ionescu (USA), Leonie Fiebich (Germany) and Nyara Sabally (Germany).

The back-to-back champion Aces got off to a tough start this season, but they won 10 of their last 12 prior to the break to climb into fourth place. As for the Liberty, who lost to the Aces in the Finals last season, they restarted their campaign with a 35-point win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday to strengthen their grip on first place.

How to watch Sky at Fever

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena -- Las Vegas

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount Plus (subscribe now)

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis below.