Aces vs. Sky score: A'ja Wilson sinks game-winner to spoil Angel Reese's historic outing, Chicago's late rally

Wilson wins it
What. A. Game. The Aces drew up a perfect play for A'ja Wilson, who converted a layup at the buzzer to win it for the Aces. She finishes with 20 points and 18 rebounds and makes another statement for her MVP campaign.
Despite a shaky start, the Las Vegas Aces picked up a thrilling 77-75 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. MVP candidate A'ja Wilson put it away with a buzzer-beater at the last second to steer the Aces back in the right direction.
Per usual, Wilson led the way for the Aces with 20 points and 18 rebounds -- her 18th double-double of the season. It wasn't her most productive game offensively as she went 8-for-28 from the field, but all of that is forgiven as she helped her team break a two-game losing streak.
Kelsey Plum was another a top contributor for Las Vegas with 18 points. She was also key on the final play as she set a solid screen on Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese to open the paint for Wilson. Chelsea Gray flirted with a triple-double with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists -- including one on Wilson's game-winner.
The biggest issue for the Aces this season has been depth, so one of the biggest surprises Sunday was former Iowa star Megan Gustafson stepping up with her first double-digit scoring game of 2024. Gustafson cracked the starting lineup and registered a productive 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers.
The Aces led by as many as 13 points, but the Sky went on a 12-2 run late in the game. A 3-pointer by Chennedy Carter with 38 seconds left then cut Chicago's deficit to three.
Gray tried to put it away for Las Vegas with 12 seconds left, but she missed her shot and the Aces were sweating for a few more seconds. Carter entered the game shooting 17% from beyond the arc all season, but she she hit another 3-pointer to tie the game with a second left on the clock. Wilson then iced it for the Aces.
After Sunday's memorable affair, Las Vegas improved to 18-11 while the Sky dropped to 11-18.
While they didn't get the win, it wasn't a bad night for the Sky. Carter registered a game-high 25 points, and Reese made history with 11 points and 22 rebounds, becoming the first WNBA player to register three consecutive 20-rebound games.
WOW. Chennedy Carter just drained a ridiculous 3-pointer to tie the game at 75-75 with 1.1 seconds remaining. Incredible shot and she was rightfully fired up.
All of a sudden it's a three-point game. The Sky have come storming back in the last few minutes and just made it a one-possession game on a 3-pointer by Chennedy Carter. This is a stunning turnaround. 37.5 seconds remaining, Aces ball
Angel Reese just grabbed a number of offensive rebounds in succession and now has 22 rebounds for the game. She is the first player in WNBA history to record 20-plus rebounds in three consecutive games.
The Aces have finally started to make some shots here in the fourth quarter, and the Sky haven't been able to keep up. Las Vegas' advantage is up to 13 points with 4:35 remaining, and it's hard to see how the Sky make up that deficit. Megan Gustafson just hit her third 3 of the game, which is a new career-high. She has 13 points and four rebounds in her first start of the season.
Teresa Weatherspoon is hot after the refs appeared to miss a foul on Alysha Clark. The veteran forward forced a turnover by Angel Reese, which led to a fastbreak layup on the other end, but seemed to smack the rookie on the arm in the process. Weatherspoon was fuming. Big swing in the game there
The Aces briefly jumped ahead by as many as six in the middle of the frame, but the Sky quickly got back into the game and we'll enter the fourth all tied up. A'ja Wilson has 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Aces, but is shooting 7-of-26 from the field. Chennedy Carter, meanwhile, has 19 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Sky.
Tiffany Hayes went to the locker room late in the third with an apparent knee injury. Her status for the remainder of the game remains unclear, though it's hard to see her returning at this point. The bigger concern for the Aces is her long-term outlook. They need her scoring off the bench.
Tiffany Hayes went down under the basket in serious pain. She seemed to be clutching at her leg, but it was unclear what happened from inside the arena. The entire team is huddled around her with towels blocking the view so it's impossible to see what the medical staff is examining.
Hayes eventually got up and went straight to the locker room. She was able to walk under her own power, but had a serious limp