Aces vs. Sky score: A'ja Wilson sinks game-winner to spoil Angel Reese's historic outing, Chicago's late rally

Despite a shaky start, the Las Vegas Aces picked up a thrilling 77-75 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday. MVP candidate A'ja Wilson put it away with a buzzer-beater at the last second to steer the Aces back in the right direction.

Per usual, Wilson led the way for the Aces with 20 points and 18 rebounds -- her 18th double-double of the season. It wasn't her most productive game offensively as she went 8-for-28 from the field, but all of that is forgiven as she helped her team break a two-game losing streak.

Kelsey Plum was another a top contributor for Las Vegas with 18 points. She was also key on the final play as she set a solid screen on Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese to open the paint for Wilson. Chelsea Gray flirted with a triple-double with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists -- including one on Wilson's game-winner.

The biggest issue for the Aces this season has been depth, so one of the biggest surprises Sunday was former Iowa star Megan Gustafson stepping up with her first double-digit scoring game of 2024. Gustafson cracked the starting lineup and registered a productive 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers.

The Aces led by as many as 13 points, but the Sky went on a 12-2 run late in the game. A 3-pointer by Chennedy Carter with 38 seconds left then cut Chicago's deficit to three.

Gray tried to put it away for Las Vegas with 12 seconds left, but she missed her shot and the Aces were sweating for a few more seconds. Carter entered the game shooting 17% from beyond the arc all season, but she she hit another 3-pointer to tie the game with a second left on the clock. Wilson then iced it for the Aces.

After Sunday's memorable affair, Las Vegas improved to 18-11 while the Sky dropped to 11-18.

While they didn't get the win, it wasn't a bad night for the Sky. Carter registered a game-high 25 points, and Reese made history with 11 points and 22 rebounds, becoming the first WNBA player to register three consecutive 20-rebound games.