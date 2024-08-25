Aces vs. Sky score: Live updates as Angel Reese, Chicago battle A'ja Wilson, reigning WNBA champs on CBS
Both Las Vegas and Chicago are hoping gain momentum after slow post-Olympic break starts
The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces have looked completely out of sorts since play resumed following the Olympic break, and they will try to get back on track Sunday when they travel to take on the Chicago Sky. Tip-off for the nationally televised matchup is set for noon ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.
In four games following the restart, the Aces are 1-3, with their only win coming against the lowly Los Angeles Sparks. Meanwhile, they've been soundly beaten by the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx (twice), two of the top contenders for the title this season. In theory, their schedule will start to lighten up, but they lost to the Sky the last time the teams played each other and are in the middle of a long road trip. It remains to be seen whether they can regroup on the fly.
The Sky, likewise, are just 1-3 in the second half of the season, with their only win in that stretch over the Sparks. While Marina Mabrey's departure and the impact that has on their offense gets most of the attention, their defense has been particularly rough in this stretch. They're giving up 106.9 points per 100 possessions and will have to lock in against an Aces team boasting the second-best offense in the league this season.
CBS Sports will provide live updates all game long as A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese lead their teams into action.
Halftime: Aces 32 -- Sky 30
A'ja Wilson put an exclamation point on the first half with a huge block on Angel Reese followed by a nasty Eurostep to get around her for a layup on the other end. Wilson has already taken 20 shots today and is up to 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. The rest of the Aces have 10 points on 8-of-23 shooting.
Michaela Onyenwere has 10 points to lead the Sky, while Chennedy Carter has nine. It's been a pretty tough day offensively for the Sky as well.
Refs going to the monitor to review foul by Hayes
This has been a physical game, and the refs are going to the monitor to review the most recent foul on Tifanny Hayes. It was called a common foul on the floor, but she may have gotten Chennedy Carter in the head. It was hard to tell live, but it was certainly a hard foul and weird fall for Carter.
After review, the refs have kept it as a common foul on Hayes. Carter to the line for two free throws.
First quarter: Sky 17 -- Aces 12
Tiffany Hayes hit a buzzer beater to give the Aces a bit of life at the end of a difficult first quarter. A'ja Wilson has eight points and eight rebounds, but is 3-of-13 from the field, while the rest of the team has four points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Sky, in truth, haven't been much more effective, but they have hit a few 3-pointers thanks to Michaela Onyenwere. Both teams seem to still be adjusting to the early start time.
Aces not happy with the whistle
On the last two possessions, A'ja Wilson has gone strong to the basket without getting a call, and the Aces are fed up. Becky Hammon, in particular, has been letting the refs have it when the play is down at the end of the floor closest to their bench.
