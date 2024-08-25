Aces vs. Sky score: Live updates as Angel Reese, Chicago battle A'ja Wilson, reigning WNBA champs on CBS

The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces have looked completely out of sorts since play resumed following the Olympic break, and they will try to get back on track Sunday when they travel to take on the Chicago Sky. Tip-off for the nationally televised matchup is set for noon ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

In four games following the restart, the Aces are 1-3, with their only win coming against the lowly Los Angeles Sparks. Meanwhile, they've been soundly beaten by the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx (twice), two of the top contenders for the title this season. In theory, their schedule will start to lighten up, but they lost to the Sky the last time the teams played each other and are in the middle of a long road trip. It remains to be seen whether they can regroup on the fly.

The Sky, likewise, are just 1-3 in the second half of the season, with their only win in that stretch over the Sparks. While Marina Mabrey's departure and the impact that has on their offense gets most of the attention, their defense has been particularly rough in this stretch. They're giving up 106.9 points per 100 possessions and will have to lock in against an Aces team boasting the second-best offense in the league this season.

CBS Sports will provide live updates all game long as A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese lead their teams into action.