Caitlin Clark leads Fever to rout of Angel Reese's Sky with another first-of-its-kind stat line

Indiana rookie notches the WNBA's first 31-point, 12-assist game in 100-81 victory

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever stayed red hot with a comprehensive win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Friday night, 100-81. Now 5-1 since play resumed after the Olympic break, the Fever have fought their way back to .500 for the season and have overtaken the Phoenix Mercury for sixth place. Soon, they will clinch their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Sky got off to a great start thanks to some strong shooting, but they went cold after the first few minutes, and it was all Fever after that. They surged back into the game and took the lead for good early in the second quarter on a layup by Kelsey Mitchell that Clark assisted. Those two ran the show in this one, as they have for the past few weeks. By the fourth quarter, the game, which had been physical all night long, started to get a bit chippy. There were multiple away from the play fouls and a Flagrant 1 on Diamond DeShields for running over Clark in transition.

Clark finished with a career-high 31 points, four rebounds and 12 assists, which was just the first 31-point, 12-assist game in WNBA history. Mitchell, meanwhile, went for 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting to continue her stellar play. NaLyssa Smith also chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds in a solid showing.

The Sky, meanwhile, suffered their fifth defeat in a row and are now just half a game ahead of the Atlanta Dream for the eighth and final playoff spot. In truth, though, falling into the lottery would be for the best long-term for the Sky, even with the pick swap they owe the Dallas Wings, who will also be in the lottery.

FINAL: Fever 100, Sky 81

The Fever kept on rolling on Friday night with a comprehensive win over the Sky. Now 5-1 since the Olympic break, the Fever are back to .500 for the season and have overtaken the Mercury for the No. 6 seed. 

Caitlin Clark put up a career-high 31 points, four rebounds and 12 assists, which was just the fifth 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA history. Kelsey Mitchell added 23 points in another strong game for her, and NaLyssa Smith chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds. 

August 31, 2024, 1:52 AM
@WNBA via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@chicagosky via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
@chicagosky via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
@chicagosky via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@WNBA via Twitter
@IndianaFever via Twitter
Fever pulling away

The Fever have pushed the advantage up to 19 points here in the middle of the fourth quarter, and all of the energy has left the building. Caitlin Clark is up to 23 points and 12 assists, giving her five games with at least 20 points and 10 assists this season -- the most such games in a single season in WNBA history. 

Jack Maloney
Aug. 30, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
@IndianaFever via Twitter
