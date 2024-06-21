The Indiana Fever (6-10) and the Atlanta Dream (6-7) battle on Friday night in a WNBA Eastern Conference tilt. The Fever have found a groove lately, winning four of their last five matchups. On Wednesday, Indiana outmatched the Washington Mystics 88-81. On the flip side, Atlanta has lost three of its last four outings. On June 19, the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Dream 68-55.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta. The Fever are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Fever vs. Dream odds, while the over/under for total points is 163.5. Caitlin Clark is +600 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 17.5. Before making any Fever vs. Dream picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Dream and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Dream vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Dream spread: Indiana -2.5

Fever vs. Dream over/under: 163.5 points

Fever vs. Dream moneyline: Indiana -135, Atlanta +115

ATL: Under is 5-0 in the Dream's last five home games

IND: Fever are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

Why the Fever can cover

Clark is the No. 1 option on the floor for this squad. Clark's superb shooting range and court vision make her a tough matchup for opposing defenses. The 22-year-old currently leads the team in points (16.2), assists (6.2) and steals (1.4). In Wednesday's win, Clark tallied 18 points, 12 boards, six assists and four steals.

Forward Aliyah Boston has elevated her play recently. Boston is overpowering other players in the lane as both a rebounder and scorer. The South Carolina product also has a soft touch in the mid-range area. She's averaging 12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She's tallied at least 20 points and eight rebounds in two of her last three games. In her last outing, Boston had 22 points and eight rebounds.

Why the Dream can cover

Guard Allisha Gray is a three-level scorer in the backcourt. Gray has a smooth jumper but can also blow by defenders to get downhill. The 29-year-old logs 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. In the June 16 win over the Sparks, Gray had 25 points, two assists, three steals and made three 3-pointers.

Center Tina Charles provides Washington with an anchor down low. Charles has impressive post moves and is tough to defend when she gets to her spots. The UConn product is also a force on the glass. She leads the team in rebounds (9.1) with 12.6 points and 1.3 steals per game. In her last contest, Charles finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Dream

Wetzel is leaning Under on the point total, and he has locked in two Dream vs. Fever picks -- one on the spread and one on a must-see Caitlin Clark prop.

