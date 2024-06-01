The Chicago Sky (3-3) and the Indiana Fever (1-8) square off in a WNBA Eastern Conference battle on Sunday. It's been a rough start for the Fever early on in the season. After picking up a victory on May 24 against the Los Angeles Sparks, they've then dropped three straight matchups. On Thursday, the Seattle Storm topped Indiana 103-88. Meanwhile, Chicago got back into the win column after a two-game skid. On May 30, the Sky beat the Sparks 83-73. This will be the first professional match between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, collegiate rivals who were the No. 1 and No. 7 picks, respectively, in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Tipoff is noon ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Sky are 2.5-point road favorites in the latest Sky vs. Fever odds, while the over/under for total points is 166.5. Clark is +650 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 20.5. Before making any Sun vs. Fever picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Sky and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Sky vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Sky spread: Chicago -2.5

Fever vs. Sky over/under: 166.5 points

Fever vs. Sky money line: Chicago -155, Indiana +130

CHI: Sky are 4-0 ATS in their last four Saturday games

IND: Fever are 4-1 ATS in their last five games playing on one day of rest

Fever vs. Sky picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Sky can cover

The Sky have been solid on both ends of the floor to start the year. Heading into this contest, the Sky are fourth in the league in points allowed (79.7) and second in steals (11). Meanwhile, they are third in the WNBA in assists (20.8) and fifth in 3-point percentage (33.3). Guard Marina Mabrey is doing a great job as a shot creator and floor general.

The Notre Dame product can score from all three levels while using her court vision to get her teammates efficient looks near the bucket. She leads the team in points (17.3) and assists (5.2) with 6.5 rebounds per game. Mabrey has scored 20-plus points in three straight games. In Thursday's win over Los Angeles, she had 20 points, seven boards and seven assists. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Fever can cover

Clark is nine games into her WNBA career and has steadily improved. She has an elite shooting stroke with the speed to push the pace. She's first on the team in points (17.6), assists (6.6) and blocks (1.1). On May 28 against the Sparks, Clark had 30 points and six dimes.

Forward Aliyah Boston is a superb two-way defender and rebounder. Boston has a solid post game with a soft touch around the basket. Her mid-range game is what keeps defenders guessing. The South Carolina product logs 11 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She's scored 17-plus points in two of her last four games. In her previous contest, Boston had a double-double of 11 points and 12 boards with five assists. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Sky

Wetzel is leaning Over on the point total and he has locked in two Sun vs. Fever picks -- one on the spread and a must-see Caitlin Clark prop. Go to SportsLine to see what they are.

Who covers in Fever vs. Sky, and what Caitlin Clark prop should you back? Visit SportsLine to see the WNBA best bets for the Sun vs. Fever, all from an expert who is +371.33 units on his women's college basketball picks since 2021.