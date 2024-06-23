The Indiana Fever (7-10) go on the road to square off against the Chicago Sky (5-9) in a conference affair on Sunday. Indiana is playing some great basketball right now, winning four straight. The Fever topped the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on Friday. Meanwhile, the Sky defeated the Dallas Wings 83-72 on Thursday, snapping their four-game losing streak.

Tipoff is at 4 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Sky are 1-point favorites in the latest Fever vs. Sky odds, while the over/under for total points is 170. Caitlin Clark is +750 to score first in the game and her over/under for total points is 17.5. Before making any Fever vs. Sky picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Sky and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Sky vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Sky spread: Chicago -1

Fever vs. Sky over/under: 170 points

Fever vs. Sky money line: Indiana +100, Chicago -122

IND: The Fever are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

CHI: The Sky are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

Fever vs. Sky picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Fever can cover

During this four-game win streak, the Fever has gotten into a nice flow offensively. They have scored 88-plus points in all four matchups and they are tied for fourth in the league in field-goal percentage (44%). They are also second in the WNBA in 3-point percentage (35%) and fourth in 3-pointers made (145). Guard Caitlin Clark pays major dividends on the court for the Fever.

Clark's smooth offensive attack makes her a difficult defensive matchup. Everyone knows Clark has a crisp jumper but her playmaking ability is top-notch. She ranks first on the team in points (16.2), assists (6.2), and steals (1.4). In Friday's win over the Dream, Clark finished with 16 points, seven dimes, and made four 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Sky can cover

Guard Marina Mabrey has been an all-around difference-maker on the court. Mabrey is able to score from any spot on the floor while being a reliable playmaker. The 27-year-old logs 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. On June 16 against the Fever, Mabrey totaled 22 points, four assists, and two steals.

Forward Angel Reese is a consistent two-way force in the frontcourt. Reese has constantly dominated on the glass, creating second-chance points and thriving in the lane. The LSU product leads the team in rebounds (10.8) and steals (1.9) to go along with 12.4 points and 1.9 steals per game. In her last outing, Reese racked up 16 points and 18 boards. This was her seventh straight double-double, which is the most ever by a rookie in WNBA history. See which team to pick here.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Sky

Wetzel is leaning Under on the point total, and he has locked in two Fever vs. Sky picks -- one on the spread and one on a must-see Caitlin Clark prop. You can only see his WNBA picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who covers in Fever vs. Sky, and what Caitlin Clark prop should you be all over? Visit SportsLine to see the WNBA best bets for Sky vs. Fever, all from an expert who is +371.33 units on his women's college basketball picks since 2021, and find out.