An Eastern Conference showdown features the Connecticut Sun (9-1) hosting Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (3-9) on Monday evening. After a shaky start to the year, the Fever have started playing better basketball. Indiana has won two of its last three games. On Friday, the Fever defeated the Washington Mystics 85-83. Meanwhile, Connecticut just picked up its first loss of the season. On June 8, the New York Liberty topped the Sun 82-75.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The Sun are 11-point favorites in the latest Fever vs. Sun odds, while the over/under for total points is 160. Before making any Sun vs. Fever picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Sun and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Sun vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Sun spread: Connecticut -11

Fever vs. Sun over/under: 160 points

Fever vs. Sun money line: Connecticut -650, Indiana +460

CON: Sun are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

IND: Over is 5-1 in Fever last six overall

Fever vs. Sun picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Sun can cover

The Sun have been one of the best teams to start the year in the WNBA. There are many players who can step up for this club due to their superb depth. Connecticut ranks sixth in the league in scoring offense (79.7), third in field goal percentage (43.6) but fifth in both steals (7.9) and assists (19.1). Forward DeWanna Bonner has been a consistent playmaker in the frontcourt.

Bonner has the skill set to score from all three levels. She does a good job fighting on the glass and uses her length to get into the passing lane. The five-time WNBA All-Star averages a team-high 18.8 points with 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She's scored 20-plus points in five games this season. On June 4 versus the Mystics, she had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and made three 3-pointers. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Fever can cover

Clark can score from anywhere on the floor. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick ranks first on the team in points (16.8), assists (6.3), and steals (1.5). In her last outing, Clark finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and six dimes. She also knocked down a season-high seven threes.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell is another capable playmaker in the backcourt. Mitchell has a knack for scoring from all three levels but gets into the lane with ease. The Ohio State product averages 15.2 points, 2.1 assists and shoots 33% from beyond the arc. On Friday against the Mystics, Mitchell dropped 16 points, four assists and three steals. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Sun

Wetzel is leaning Under on the point total and he has locked in two Sun vs. Fever picks -- one against the spread and a must-see player prop. Go to SportsLine to see what they are.

Who covers in Fever vs. Sun, and what player prop should you back? Visit SportsLine to see the WNBA best bets for Sun vs. Fever, all from an expert who is +371.33 units on his women's college basketball picks since 2021.