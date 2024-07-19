PHOENIX -- The Mercury are getting some upgrades and honoring a legend of the team and league. Phoenix opened their new 58,000-square-foot, $100 million practice facility on Thursday with two courts featuring a logo of Diana Taurasi.

"This week, I've had a lot of time to reflect with the Olympic team, the All-Star Game here," said the three-time WNBA champion and 11-time WNBA All-Star. "It's a special place. Mat [Ishbia] has made it a point to make sure the history of this franchise, both the Suns and Mercury, live forever."

The facility is located in downtown Phoenix and will be available for players and staff 24/7. The courts feature 10 baskets and built-in courtside technologies that can provide the team with real-time performance analytics.

However, players can also enjoy other perks before and after practice. The facility has everything from a full kitchen with a private chef, to a hydrotherapy room with hot and cold plunge pools. The locker rooms have vanity stations stocked up with toiletries, a steam room, sauna and wellness room.

"This is special. This sets the bar for every basketball team -- NBA and WNBA," Taurasi said.

Taurasi and her teammates toasted with champagne while celebrating the past, present and future of the franchise. Taurasi was selected No. 1 overall by the Mercury in 2004 and started her career by being named Rookie of the Year. And at age 42, 20 years later, she has not worn the jersey of another WNBA team.

Taurasi has played 550 games with the Mercury and is the league's all-time leading scorer with 10,447 points, and counting.

Ishbia, who is also a majority owner for the Suns, said that honoring Taurasi in the new practice facility was a no-brainer because she represents the hard work that goes into success.

"Diana is one of the best players to ever play," Ishbia said. "... She is synonymous with the name Phoenix Mercury, Diana Taurasi. You can't build an arena or a court without having her name or her recognition in here. I was honored that she let me do it when I called and wanted to do it with her. She was excited about it. It's going to be a thing that is going to live here so in 30 years people will still remember Diana Taurasi on the practice court.

"Her work ethic, her attitude. She is one of the hardest working players of all time so having it here in the practice facility, that matters."