The WNBA announced on Tuesday that the Seattle Storm have been fined $5,000 for violating the league's media policies after their 98-85 loss to the New York Liberty on Aug. 30. Following that defeat, the Storm "did not make available the requisite number of players at the team's postgame press conference."

All-Star guard Jewell Loyd, who had 20 points on 5-of-17 shooting, was the only player who spoke to reporters alongside head coach Noelle Quinn.

On April 12, the WNBA announced its new media access policy ahead of the 2024 season. It requires teams to make two players available in the press conference room and additional players available by request:

• No later than 10 minutes following the game, each head coach and two players (leading scorer and key contributor) per team will be available in the separate press conference rooms for in-person and zoom media. • Teams have the option of having their designated players available alongside the head coach at the podium or hosting them separately from the head coach. However, no more than three (3) people per team may be available on the podium at the same time. • Additional player interviews: After the conclusion of a team's press conferences, any players not participating at the podium may be requested (through team PR) for interviews by in-person media ONLY. Such "additional players" will be required to be available for interviews in a suitable, alternate location such as the interview room or hallway outside the locker room. There is no zoom requirement for the interviews with additional requested players outside of the press conference. • ALL players are required to remain in the building (whether requested or not) until all media obligations are met.

The Storm did not meet that criteria, and as such were fined.

Earlier this season, the Chicago Sky were fined $5,000 for the same infraction after their June 1 loss to the Indiana Fever.