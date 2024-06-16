The Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky will meet for the second time this season as WNBA action continues on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. In the first WNBA meeting between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on June 1, the Fever narrowly edged the Sky, 71-70. Indiana has won two of its last three games heading into Sunday's matchup, while Chicago is coming off a Friday game against the Washington Mystics. You can stream this game live on Paramount+.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for noon ET on Sunday. The latest Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky odds list Indiana as a 2-point favorite, while the over/under is 166.5. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever

Fever vs. Sky date: Sunday, June 16

Fever vs. Sky time: Noon ET

Fever vs. Sky streaming: Paramount+

WNBA picks for Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky picks from SportsLine's WNBA insider Calvin Wetzel. Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. After teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford, Wetzel is an incredible 1,385-988 (+372.33 units) on women's college basketball picks since the start of the 2021-22 season. He's also coming off a great 2023 season with a 238-185-1 overall record that featured a return on investment of nearly 7%.

For Fever vs. Sky, Wetzel is backing the Sky (+2) to stay within the spread. Chicago's 4-8 record doesn't look impressive, but the Sky have had several losses come down the final minutes. That includes their 71-70 setback against the Fever earlier this month. Marina Mabrey missed the first of her two free throws with 6.6 seconds to go, costing the Sky a chance to tie it late.

Chicago shot just 2 of 12 from 3-point territory in that matchup and still stayed within a point. A better shooting night could give them the easy cover in this one. Wetzel also says a deeper look at the number gives the edge to Chicago.

"Chicago has been struggling lately, losing four of its last five, but the Sky still have a strong net rating advantage over the Fever of 12 full points per 100 possessions," Wetzel told SportsLine. "Even over that five-game stretch, the Sky still lead the Fever by more than four points in net rating."

