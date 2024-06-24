The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx will be battling it out in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship on Tuesday. They will be competing for the trophy as well as a $500,000 cash prize pool.

The Liberty won the in-season competition in 2023, and they earned the right to host the championship game this year by registering a perfect 5-0 record in the Eastern Conference over a two-week span of Commissioner's Cup games earlier this month. Minnesota had a 4-1 record in the Western Conference and secured its spot over the Seattle Storm via point differential.

While the championship game was originally set to take place at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, it has been moved to UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. because of the 2024 NBA Draft happening this week.

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu lead New York with 19.7 and 19.3 points per game, respectively. Jonquel Jones is the Liberty's top rebounder with 8.8 boards per contest. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier powers the Lynx with 20.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

The teams have faced each other once this season, with the Lynx winning that encounter 84-67 on May 25.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, June 25 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

UBS Arena; Elmont, New York Stream: Prime Video

Prizes up for grabs

The winning team will get a $500,000 cash prize pool, and Coinbase will be giving each player participating in the championship game $5,000 in crypto currency.

The teams will also compete for an additional pool of money for a non-profit organization. The Liberty is competing for Women Creating Change, an organization that "empowers underserved women and gender-expansive people to become transformative changemakers in their communities and beyond." The Lynx chose Gender Justice, which works on "dismantling the legal, political, and structural barriers to gender equity."