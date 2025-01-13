As we approach the midway mark of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season, several freshmen are rounding into form and finding comfort in their respective roles.

For this week's Freshmen Tracker, we take a look at a few first-year players who have seemingly found their footing and are contributing to wins for programs. This includes an acclaimed 2024 recruit who is starting to set the nets on fire in the Big Ten.

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State

Jaloni Cambridge is starting to prove why she was one of the most heralded recruits of the 2024 class.

On Wednesday, she led the No. 9 Buckeyes into the Crisler Center to take on their rival, No. 24 Michigan. Not only did Ohio State leave with an 84-77 win over a ranked opponent, but Cambridge also led all scorers with 29 points.

This offensive explosion added to signs that Cambridge might be finding her footing now that the season is inching toward the midway mark. Since her lackluster showing against Rutgers, Cambridge is averaging close to 21 points in the last three games, including the 13 points she scored against Oregon on Sunday.

In the process, the 16-0 Buckeyes are undefeated in Big Ten conference play (5-0) and are holding their ground as a top-10 team.

No. 9 Ohio State will play Wisconsin on Thursday.

Tilda Trygger, NC State

No. 21 NC State is wading through the ACC's tough waters. In doing so, they're getting an unexpected spark from freshman Tilda Trygger.

On Thursday, the Wolfpack was handed a 78-71 loss by No. 24 Cal. But despite only getting two points from their bench, NC State got signs of hope from its 6-foot-6 first-year center.

Trygger had a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double against Cal, which included four made 3-pointers and a blocked shot. Thursday's outing was the second of three-straight games in which Trygger scored in double figures. This, combined with her ability to stay on the floor (she's averaging 28 minutess in the past three games), gives the impression that Trygger could be a productive piece for a team that's looking to shock some people this spring.

No. 21 NC State will play Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Kennedy Smith, USC

In a game where No. 4 USC needed every bucket it could get, freshmen Kennedy Smith put together a stat-line that was louder than the numbers look.

Smith poured in a much-needed 11 points to help USC squeeze past No. 8 Maryland on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 guard also grabbed eight rebounds, handed out three assists and poked away one steal. Although her shooting numbers leave something to be desired at 50% from the floor and only 25% from 3, it does seem like Smith is rounding into form at the right time for the Trojans.

At her best, Smith can be the version of herself she displayed against a top-10 team and conference foe: an active player who can impact the game in various ways while also securing extra possession for her team in a tight ball-game. If she leans into this role, then she'll have a fruitful year for a USC program with championship aspirations.

No. 4 USC's game against Northwestern has been postponed.