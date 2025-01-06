Some familiar faces make a welcomed return for this edition of the women's college basketball Star Power Index. Former freshman phenoms Hannah Hidalgo and Audi Crooks continue their dominance into a new season while Lauren Betts keeps UCLA in the driver's seat.

We take a look at these performances while also diving into No. 15 Tennessee's devastating loss to No. 9 Oklahoma in the latest women's college basketball Star Power Index:

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

What more can be said about Hannah Hidalgo? After an outstanding freshman campaign, the 5-foot-6 guard has gotten even better in her sophomore year. And all of her talents were on display when No. 3 Notre Dame outlasted No. 17 North Carolina.

The Fighting Irish marched into Chapel Hill on Sunday, where they squeezed out a 76-66 win thanks to Hidalgo's game-high 24 points. Although her 40% field goal shooting was below her season average (49.45%), Hidalgo was able to get it rolling from deep, hitting five 3-pointers at a 55.6% clip. That along with her three rebounds, five assists and three steals gave Hidalgo the complete game fans are accustomed to seeing from her.

Hidalgo also added to her already-insane career highlight reel with a cross-lane scoop shot that even impressed herself.

With this win, Notre Dame is now 12-2 on the season and tied for first in the ACC conference at 3-0.

No. 3 Notre Dame will play Wake Forest on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Audi Crooks is another talented sophomore whose freshman dominance has carried over to this season.

On the year, Crooks is averaging 23.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists on over 61% from the floor, en route to becoming the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 career points. This includes a 29-point, eight-rebound outing against Utah on Sunday and Wednesday's 33-point game against Kansas.

Unfortunately for Iowa State, Crooks' brilliance has not translated to winning. Although Crooks was able to pull Iowa State away from Kansas, that 78-64 win was the Cyclones' only W in the last 4 games. And with their 75-67 loss to Utah on Sunday, Iowa State is now just 1-2 in Big 12 conference play.

However, Iowa State still has plenty of time to turn things around. And with a player of Crooks' caliber on the team, anything is possible.

Iowa State will play Arizona State on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Lauren Betts, UCLA

The best player on the nation's best team, Lauren Betts is a walking double-double for top-ranked UCLA.

That all-round presence was felt in UCLA's 73-62 win over Indiana on Saturday. Betts scored a game-high 25 points against the Hooisers while also pulling in 12 rebounds and blocking two shots.

On the season, Betts is averaging nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds for the 15-0 Bruins. And thanks to the inside-out game Betts and guard Kiki Rice play, UCLA is looking like a favorite to cut down the nets this spring.

No. 1 UCLA will play Purdue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Jewel Spear, Tennessee

No. 15 Tennessee suffered a heart-breaking one-point loss to its new SEC rival, No. 9 Oklahoma, on Sunday. But aside from the sting of losing that game, Tennessee can find solace in the way guard Jewel Spear performed against a top-10 opponent.

In 29 minutes of action, Spear scored 28 points while shooting over 64% from the field. Led by Spear, Tennessee was able to rally from a 19-point third-quarter hole to make the game competitive. Spear also drilled six 3-pointers, two of which came in the final 1:15 of the game to put the pressure on the Sooners.

But, ultimately, it was Oklahoma's bench -- which outscored Tennessee's reserves 45-9 -- that gave the Sooners the edge. The 13-1 Volunteers are now 1-1 in the SEC with a tough conference schedule ahead of them.

No. 15 Tennessee will play No. 6 LSU on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET