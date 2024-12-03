The rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and former WBA champion Dmitry Bivol has a date and an undercard -- and it is stacked. Beterbiev will look to pick up a second win over Bivol on Feb. 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh announced on Monday.

Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KO) took a mildly controversial majority decision over Bivol (23-1, 12 KO) in their highly anticipated fight to crown an undisputed champion in October. The result of the fight was questionable enough, though not an outright robbery, that it seemed clear a rematch would take place even without a standard rematch clause on the contract. Alalshikh, the man behind making the fight, also immediately expressed interest in making the rematch happen.

While a rematch between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world is already worth tuning in to see, the rest of the card features big names and plenty of title fights.

Alalshikh also posted to X that he would ensure the card was priced no higher than $25.99 in the United States.

Here's a rundown of the card, as announced by Alalshikh on Monday evening.