Gervonta "Tank" Davis will return to the ring for the first time since April 2023 when he faces Frank Martin in a Prime Video pay-per-view main event on Saturday. Davis, arguably "the face of boxing," will be defending his WBA lightweight title.

Davis has become one of the most popular fighters in the sport while rising through the ranks and building a reputation as one of boxing's top power punchers. Those who key in too much on Davis' power punching miss on the well-rounded, patient game he has built to create openings to land the big shots that finish opponents off.

In his most recent outing, Davis crushed fellow young superstar Ryan Garcia in a catchweight fight, scoring a pair of knockdowns, with a body shot for the second keeping Garcia on the canvas for the referee's 10 count.

Davis was already a superstar coming into the Garcia fight, but the win took him to another level. For years, Davis had talked about big fights with the other young stars around the lightweight division, but those meetings hadn't materialized. When the opportunity finally came, he made the most of it.

In some ways, the Martin fight is a disappointing step backward. Davis has talked up the idea of fights with the likes of WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson or former undisputed champ Devin Haney but instead finds himself against Martin, a fighter who deserves respect for his talent but brings very little name value to the promotion of the fight (read more about why this fight was made here).

Martin is a solid fighter with speed, power and tactical know-how. He's done the one thing fighters need to do to open the door to a championship opportunity: win.

At 18-0, Martin steadily climbed through the rankings, culminating in a career-best performance in a one-sided drubbing of Michel Rivera in December 2022. That fight was viewed as a nearly 50/50 fight before the fighters entered the ring but Martin made a case to win all 12 rounds.

Unfortunately, Martin took a step backward in his next fight, struggling to a narrow decision win against unheralded Artem Harutyunyan. Martin was uncharacteristically passive for many rounds, allowing Harutyunyan to stay competitive on the cards. In the end, Martin put together some good rounds down the stretch and scored a knockdown in Round 12 to avoid the upset.

Martin will need to look far more like the man who ran up the score on Rivera than the one who fought Harutyunyan if he wants to take down one of the pound-for-pound most talented men in the sport.

Another big fight is set for the card with two-time former super middleweight champion David Benavidez making a move up to the light heavyweight division. Benavidez will face former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC light heavyweight championship.

Benavidez made the move up in divisions after a fight with undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canleo" Alvarez failed to materialize for years, even as Benavidez was mandatory challenger.

Davis vs. Martin fight card, odds

Gervonta Davis (c) -700 vs. Frank Martin +475, WBA lightweight title

David Benavidez -650 vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk +450, vacant WBC interim light heavyweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell -700 vs. Alberto Puello +475, vacant WBC interim junior welterweight title



Carlos Adames (c) -750 vs. Terrell Gausha +500, WBC middleweight title



Viewing information

Date: June 15



June 15 Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas



MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Prime Video PPV | Price: $74.95

Prediction

While Martin is a step down from the level of name fans want to see Davis facing -- especially for modern pay-per-view prices -- he is a good fighter who would be expected to beat all but the elite tier of lightweights. The problem is, Davis is on that elite tier. There's not really anything that Martin does that Davis doesn't do better. Because of that, Martin has to hope Davis is rusty from his time out of the ring, which included a stint in jail, and can't get rolling or can't find his timing.

More likely is that this fight plays out very predictably. Davis tends to start slow, getting a feel for his opponent's speed and locking in his own timing while looking for openings. It's a Vasiliy Lomachenko-esque "downloading the data" approach for Davis at the beginning of fights and it gives brief glimpses of hope for opponents, as was the case for Garcia and Rolando Romero. Then the switch flips and it's all downhill from there as Davis starts landing frequently and powerfully.

Expect Martin to put a few early rounds in the bank before Davis cracks him with a few good shots and then it becomes a game of survival. Once Martin is worn down a bit, Davis likely gets the mid to late rounds stoppage. Pick: Gervonta Davis via TKO8