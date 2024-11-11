Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will step into the ring together Friday with the world watching -- and almost no one having a clue as to what the fight will look like. Paul, however, believes there could be some scary moments in the early going against one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

"I think Mike is going to be strong, fast and come out like a bull," Paul said on Episode 3 of "Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson," which debuts Tuesday on Netflix. "I'm going to have to weather the storm and outbox him."

Tyson, 58, made his name by terrorizing opponents in the 1980s and 1990s with a compact, powerful style that was made even more dangerous by his lightning-quick speed. While Tyson still looked sharp and quick in his last fight -- a 2020 exhibition agains fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. -- fighting Paul, 27, is a different challenge given Paul is more than 30 years Tyson's junior.

Many have been quick to dismiss the social media superstar-turned-boxer, but Paul has shown he has plenty of power in his hands while running through mostly crossover fighters from the world of the UFC. Paul believes the power he has shown through 11 professional fights will be enough to stop the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

"I think he's going to get clipped because he has a lot of openings to land some big shots," Paul said.

The fight will stream live Friday night on Netflix with the stream beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Fight time for Tyson-Paul has yet to be announced.