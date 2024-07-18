Jake Paul and Mike Perry duke it out in a boxing match that was a pleasant surprise following the postponement of Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Paul vs. Perry headlines a card featuring multiple boxing champions at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

Paul (9-1) looks to add another former UFC fighter to his resume after beating Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren. Mike Perry (0-1) is a heavy-handed mixed martial artist who revitalized his career with a 5-0 run in bare-knuckle boxing. Perry gives up size and boxing experience to Paul but he's among the most competent UFC alum available to challenge Paul in the squared circle. Paul is taking a substantial risk by fighting Perry four months before a major box office fight with Tyson.

Unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. are among the favorites on the card. Two fights involving four undefeated prospects round out an impressive main card for this subgenre of boxing.

Below is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Perry along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight card, odds

Jake Paul -425 vs. Mike Perry +300, cruiserweights

Amanda Serrano -4000 vs. Stevie Morgan +1500, super lightweights



Ashton Sylve -360 vs. Lucas Bahdi +265, lightweights



Corey Marksman -255 vs. Tony Aguilar +195, lightweights



Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -280 vs. Uriah Hall +215, cruiserweights



Paul vs. Perry viewing info

Date: July 20



July 20 Location: Amalie Arena -- Tampa



Amalie Arena -- Tampa Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: DAZN PPV



Paul vs. Perry countdown