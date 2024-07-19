The Jake Paul boxing experiment will see another chapter written Saturday when the former social media maven takes on rugged combat sports veteran Mike Perry in an eight-round main event. Their showdown tops the pay-per-view main Paul vs. Perry fight card (9 p.m. ET) from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Paul, who first gained fame as a YouTuber and child actor before pursuing boxing, was supposed to fight iconic former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson this weekend, but that fight was postponed because Tyson suffered a medical concern. Still wanting to remain active, Paul agreed to keep the date and instead fight Perry, a rugged former UFC fighter who is now the face of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion.

Paul is a -500 favorite (risk $500 to win $100), while Perry is priced at +370 in the latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry odds. The over/under for total rounds completed is 6.5. Before locking in any Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry picks, make sure you check out the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat sports expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. His SportsLine record has been stellar over the past four years and, in March, he called the win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against journeyman pro Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks has seen massive returns.

Now, with Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry on deck, Wise has studied the matchup from all angles and released a money-line pick and method-of-victory prop. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry preview

Perhaps the primary motivation for Paul lies in building or at least preserving public interest in his potential showdown with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in November. A loss, or perhaps even a win amid a lackluster performance, could potentially hurt the momentum for what would be the biggest crossover boxing match since the trend took hold.

Conversely, a win over Perry, who has a modicum of star power in the combat sports realm, could both bolster Paul's boxing resume and ignite interest in the Paul vs. Tyson fight in the months ahead of the bout. Paul said as much in a recent interview on the MMA Hour alongside Perry that basically served as the unofficial press kickoff for Saturday's fight.

"I've got to get my experience in the ring. I love going under the bright lights and putting on a show for the fans," Paul said. "Mike Tyson is an absolute killer, so I do want to face another killer. I think Mike Perry is funny and entertaining ... but he is also a savage and I do respect him as a fighter. This can be a stepping stone in the right direction." See who to pick here.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry picks

Wise likes the Under on total rounds and also has confident money-line and prop picks for Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Brandon Wise's best bets for Saturday, all from the CBS combat sports specialist who nailed Jake Paul's first-round KO of Ryan Bourland at +200, and find out.