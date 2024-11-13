Viral superstar Jake Paul will attempt to climb the boxing ladder a bit further this weekend. Paul is set to take on former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on Friday in a fight that will be exclusively aired on Netflix. Paul and Tyson will come together at a press conference at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday in advance of the showdown.

Paul is coming off a TKO victory against former UFC fighter Mike Perry as he won the fight in the sixth round. That win ran Paul's professional record to 10-1 with his only blemish coming against Tommy Fury in Feb. 2023. Paul also has stoppage wins over fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former UFC star Nate Diaz in his career. He defeated Woodley on multiple occasions, one via split decision and one via knockout.

Meanwhile, this will be Tyson's first fight in nearly four years. Tyson last fought Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition fight back in November 2020. The fight ended up going the full eight rounds, and was ultimately declared a draw. Tson's last professional boxing match came in June 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride via corner stoppage. This event will feature a unique ruleset given the age discrepancy between the two with bigger gloves (14 ounces) and shorter rounds (eight, two-minute rounds).