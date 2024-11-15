Mike Tyson will return to professional boxing for the first time in 19 years when he faces Jake Paul in an eight-round heavyweight bout on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson retired in 2005 following a sixth-round knockout loss to journeyman Kevin McBride, but he has fought in two exhibition fights since then. Paul has won four consecutive fights since suffering the lone loss of his short career against Tommy Fury by split decision in February 2023, recently beating UFC fighter Mike Perry in July. He has knocked out his last three opponents, so should you back him to record a knockout on Friday with your Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul prop bets? The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET.

The latest Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul odds from FanDuel list Paul as the -215 favorite (risk $215 to win $100) to win, with Tyson as a +174 underdog (risk $100 to win $174). A draw is +1000 and the over/under for total rounds is 5.5, while the fight to go the distance is +140. Paul to win by knockout is +155, while Tyson to win by knockout is +240. The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He previously served as SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. Previous SportsLine selections included Floyd Mayweather by decision (-120) over Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Anthony Joshua by TKO/KO (-150) over Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. Anyone who has followed Nagel's combat sports picks on boxing betting sites has already seen massive returns as they try to get the latest sportsbook promos for the fight and figure out the best boxing sportsbooks.

Now, with the Paul vs. Tyson fight card approaching, Nagel has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident prop picks for the fight. You can only see his top prop picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul prop bets

Nagel has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and one of his top prop picks is Paul to win by TKO/KO at +115. Paul has a pair of first-round knockouts in his last three fights, including a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry in July. Paul was able to fight at this weight for the first time in his career against Perry, helping him prepare for the heavyweight legend on Friday.

The YouTuber turned boxer is three inches taller than Tyson and has a five-reach standing advantage to go along with his obvious physical advantages as a 27-year-old. Tyson suffered three knockout losses in his last four professional fights, and he is two decades older than he was then entering this bout. Nagel thinks all signs are pointing toward Paul as the value side of this fight, especially since a TKO/KO is available at plus-money. See the rest of Nagel's prop bets here.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson prop picks

Nagel has also locked identified multiple other props with value, including one that offers a massive double-digit payout. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on November 15, and which massive longshot prop should you target for a huge payday? Visit SportsLine now to see Josh Nagel's best bets for Friday's heavyweight bout, all from the combat sports specialist who has covered the sport for more than 20 years, and find out.