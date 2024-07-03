Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz meet in the in boxing ring on Saturday in a spiritual rematch of their BMF title fight at UFC 244. If Masvidal has it his way, their second combat sports encounter will be their last.

Masvidal and Diaz haven't contributed equally to promoting their boxing match. The rivals embarked on a multi-city press conference tour organized by Fanmio to drum up interest in their fight, which takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Masvidal acknowledged the tour's monotony but shunned Diaz for his apathy and unprofessionalism. Diaz repeatedly appeared uninterested, unreliable and combative as the fighters traveled to various cities.

"If we were salesmen and we were working off commission, that motherf---er wouldn't be eating because he hasn't done shit," Masvidal told CBS Sports. "From the start of it, he wanted to go on a date that was just stupid to me. I know the guy has been in a lot of wars. You can tell by the way he f---ing stutters. He can't even get his words out.

"I get it, the guy is not the brightest. But holy smokes, if you're not the brightest get out of the way and let the people that know what they're doing do their job."

Diaz's greatest contribution to promoting the fight doesn't sit well with Masvidal. A heated exchange between the fighters' respective camps led to a brawl at the June 6 tour stop in Anaheim. Diaz walked out of the presser early as the two camps closed in on each other. A melee broke out between Diaz's teammate and Masvidal's boxing coach, Jorge Capetillo, which Masvidal was also involved in.

"My coach is in his mid-40s and isn't a professional fighter, getting attacked by a professional fighter and one other guy and being on the ground and getting kicked and punched, to me, you guys are cowards," Masvidal said. "It's f---ing coward shit.

"That's the person you set out to attack? Two of you f---ing Nate Diaz's gimps. It just shows what type of character that they and Nate are because Nate started that whole shit. There was no pushing or shoving. His guys f---ing immediately tried to do his dirty work and he took off. He didn't even come back and ride for his people. It shows what a coward of a general he is. He had all his gimps there and he couldn't even show face for his gimps. He's probably hoping I'd get hurt, my hands, punching one of these f---ing morons."

Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 was originally scheduled for the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on June 1. The decision to book the fight on the same day as UFC 302 was head-scratching. Their boxing match was eventually postponed a month with Masvidal claiming he'd opposed the June 1 date from the beginning.

"This guy wanted to go when UFC was having a huge pay-per-view, Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier. Sean Strickland was also on the card," Masvidal said. "Nate was deadset on going on that day. Brother, you're not a f---ing boxer. You don't have boxing fans behind you. You have one f---ing boxing fight against a non-boxer. You're not a boxer. Your fanbase, you f---ing dumb idiot, is the UFC. So you don't want to go up against the UFC.

"This fight could have taken place on May 25. As far as a partnership and working with this f---ing moron of a person, never again in my life. I really got to find out what a diva he is and how dumb of a diva he is. I can't wait to f---ing fight."