Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is officially on. The heavyweight boxers successfully weighed in on Thursday before Friday's blockbuster Netflix fight. The fighters actually weighed in Thursday morning but the official results were not made public until the ceremonial weigh-ins festivities in the evening.

While there were no worries about either man making weight due to this being a heavyweight clash, there was a natural curiosity where Paul, who has not fought at heavyweight, and Tyson, who is 58 years old, would check in on the scales. Paul came in at 227.2 pounds. Tyson tilted the scales only slightly heavier at 228.4 pounds.



As Paul slid on the floor toward Tyson for the stare-down, Tyson threw a slap with his right hand that landed to the side of Paul's head.



"Talk is over," was all Tyson said after the incident.



"I didn't even feel it," Paul said. "He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, that was a cute little slap. I'm f---ing him up. It's personal now."

In the other biggest fight of Friday night, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will meet in a rematch of the biggest and best women's boxing match of all-time. Undisputed champion Taylor's four junior welterweight world titles will be on the line in the fight.



Serrano weighed in at 137.4 pounds with Taylor matching her exactly at 137.4. Check out the rest of the main card weights below.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul weigh-in results