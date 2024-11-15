Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight results: Live boxing updates, Netflix PPV, scorecard, start time, undercard

The epic event takes place on Friday night in Arlington, Texas with the eyes of the world watching

The time has finally arrived for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson to share a boxing ring. This once unthinkable fight takes place Friday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and streams live on Netflix.

Paul has turned curiosity over his boxing career into big business as he has put together a 10-1 record with seven knockouts, including wins over names such as for NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC stars Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

The 58-year-old Tyson, meanwhile, has not fought professionally since a 2005 defeat to Kevin McBride, though he did take part in a 2020 exhibition with fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. This fight was originally slated for July but was delayed after Tyson suffered and ulcer flare-up on an airplane ride.

The fight will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds and with the combatants wearing 14-ounce, rather than the standard 10-ounce, gloves.

The co-main event features a rematch of women's boxing's best and biggest fight in history as Katie Taylor defends her undisputed junior welterweight titles against Amanda Serrano.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Friday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. 

Fight card, results

  • Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, heavyweights (eight, two-minute rounds)
  • Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano, undisputed junior welterweight titles
  • Mario Barrios (c) vs. Abel Ramos, WBC welterweight title
  • Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, middleweights

Tyson vs. Paul scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Total
Tyson


Paul


(14)
@MostVpromotions via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 11:53 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 6:53 pm EST
 
@MostVpromotions via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 11:52 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 6:52 pm EST
 
@netflix via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 11:41 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 6:41 pm EST
 
@MostVpromotions via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 11:40 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 6:40 pm EST
 
@MostVpromotions via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 11:37 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 6:37 pm EST
 
@MostVpromotions via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 11:35 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 6:35 pm EST
 
@netflix via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 11:33 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 6:33 pm EST
 
What is the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul about beyond money? Is there any scenario available where Paul comes out of this fight looking good? Earlier this week, I took a look at whether this night represents a lose/lose situation for the social media superstar.  

Why Jake Paul is facing a lose/lose scenario against a legend of the sport in Mike Tyson
Brent Brookhouse
Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington just picked up a nice decision win on the prelims. Carrington is a highly-regarded prospect in the featherweight division and took advantage of the stage with some trash talk of Jake Paul during the press conference and now a win over Dana Coolwell

 
@MostVpromotions via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 11:17 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 6:17 pm EST
 
CBS Sports expert Brian Campbell took a look at Mike Tyson's improbable path not only to a fight with Jake Paul at 58 years old, but also just through a dangerous and wild life. Can Tyson shock the world? There's an easy case to be made that he already has by simply reaching this point in his life.

How Mike Tyson's improbable life and redemption arc has led to a major main event at 58 years old
Brian Campbell
How Mike Tyson's improbable life and redemption arc has led to a major main event at 58 years old
 
@MostVpromotions via Twitter
November 15, 2024, 10:58 PM
Nov. 15, 2024, 5:58 pm EST
 
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul weighed in for their fight on Thursday. Paul weighed in at 227.2 pounds while Tyson was 228.4. The weights weren't what people were talking about on Thursday night, however, as Tyson delivered a slap to Paul's face as the two came together for a staredown. Tyson had been incredibly subdued prior to his outburst at the ceremonial weigh-in.

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during final staredown after both fighters weigh in under 230 pounds
Brent Brookhouse
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul during final staredown after both fighters weigh in under 230 pounds
 
As we get ready for the massive spectacle of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul this evening, here's a chance to take a look at the CBS Sports experts' picks for who will win the main event. The experts were split 3-1 in Paul's favor, with all four believing the fight will go the distance.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight predictions, odds, expert picks, undercard for the mega event on Netflix
Brent Brookhouse
