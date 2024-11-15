Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight results: Live boxing updates, Netflix PPV, scorecard, start time, undercard

The time has finally arrived for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson to share a boxing ring. This once unthinkable fight takes place Friday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and streams live on Netflix.

Paul has turned curiosity over his boxing career into big business as he has put together a 10-1 record with seven knockouts, including wins over names such as for NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC stars Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

The 58-year-old Tyson, meanwhile, has not fought professionally since a 2005 defeat to Kevin McBride, though he did take part in a 2020 exhibition with fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. This fight was originally slated for July but was delayed after Tyson suffered and ulcer flare-up on an airplane ride.

The fight will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds and with the combatants wearing 14-ounce, rather than the standard 10-ounce, gloves.

The co-main event features a rematch of women's boxing's best and biggest fight in history as Katie Taylor defends her undisputed junior welterweight titles against Amanda Serrano.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Friday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, heavyweights (eight, two-minute rounds)

Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano, undisputed junior welterweight titles

Mario Barrios (c) vs. Abel Ramos, WBC welterweight title

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, middleweights

