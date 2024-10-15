The clock is ticking towards Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. On Tuesday, Netflix released a cinematic trailer ahead of Paul vs. Tyson on Nov 15.

"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth," Ludacris says at the beginning of the video, alluding to the famous quote Tyson gave ahead of his 1987 fight with Tyrell Biggs.

Paul and Tyson share a boxing ring in the trailer. Ludacris introduces each boxer over video highlights of their respective careers. Playing underneath is Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan's Grammy-winning song "Rumble." The hype video ends with Paul and Tyson trading slow-motion punches in front of a digitized sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ludacris then boasts, "This is no ordinary fight." About that, there is no doubt. Former Disney actor and social media star Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) fights a legendary heavyweight champion 30 years his senior. Tyson (50-6-0-2, 44 KOs) has not boxed professionally since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005. Paul has built his boxing resume over the last four years mostly by beating former UFC stars like Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva.

Paul vs. Tyson headlines streaming service Netflix's first foray into boxing on Nov. 15.