Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will look to move closer to an anticipated rematch by fighting on the same card in May. Turki Alalshikh announced the event on Monday evening, saying it will take place at a location to be determined in the United States.

Garcia defeated Haney in their April 2024 meeting but after badly failing to make weight -- and seemingly not even attempting to make a full cut -- Garcia failed a drug test, leading to the result being overturned to a no-contest. Garcia was also handed a one-year suspension as a result of the failed drug test.

The announced card would mark Garcia's first fight back from suspension and Alalshikh said Garcia would be facing former world champion Rolando "Rolly" Romero, who defeated Manuel Jaimes in September to bounce back from a TKO loss to Isaac Cruz that cost him his WBA junior welterweight title.

Garcia and Romero have both suffered stoppage losses to Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

Haney will also face a former world champion in the form of Jose Ramirez. Ramirez is a former unified junior welterweight champion, having won the WBC title in 2018 and adding the WBO belt the year after. He suffered his first defeat in May 2021, losing his titles to Josh Taylor.

Haney has not competed since his fight with Garcia, a fight where he suffered three knockdowns in what would have been the first defeat of his professional career.

Alalshikh also announced that heavyweights Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba would meet on the card. Bakole picked up a statement knockout win over undefeated American prospect Jared Anderson in August. Ajagba is riding a five-fight winning streak. The winner will be on the fringe of the heavyweight title picture as the division.