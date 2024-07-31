Multiple boxing promoters are joining forces to deliver a quality boxing event on Saturday. Undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford looks to become the WBA junior middleweight champion against Israil Madrimov on a night featuring multiple title fights.

Los Angeles' BMO Stadium hosts vacant WBA light heavyweight and junior welterweight title fights, plus the return of a former unified heavyweight champion. David Morrell, Isaac Cruz and Andy Ruiz are some stars adding to boxing's big weekend. It's an impressive lineup buoying Crawford as he looks to add another title to his trophy case and build on his reputation as one of boxing's pound-for-pound bests.

Take a look at three must-see fights, plus honorable mentions, on the Crawford vs. Madrimov undercard.

Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela

Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA junior welterweight title in a fight that could set the winner up for big money bout. "Pitbull" Cruz knocked out Rolando Romero on March 30 to capture his first major world title. It was significant validation for Cruz after going the distance with Gervonta "Tank" Davis in a failed bid for the WBA lightweight title in 2021. Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs) scored a validating finish of his own, avenging his loss to Chris Colbert with an emphatic KO. Saturday's winner could potentially look forward to marquee fights against the likes of Davis, Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney.

Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller

Former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) and Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) are ready to throw down. Miller aims to bounce back from his first career loss to Daniel Dubois; meanwhile, Ruiz plans a fresh winning streak after losing his heavyweight titles to Anthony Joshua in their December 2019 rematch. The odds aren't astronomically far with Ruiz sitting as a -350 favorite. Ruiz must draw on his experience and technical advantages to overcome Miller's four-inch height and two-inch reach advantage. The biggest X-factor in this fight is arguably both men's discipline issues. It's hard to tell which versions of Ruiz or Miller will show up on fight night.

David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic



WBA super middleweight champion Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) moves up a weight class to battle Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) for the vacant WBA light heavyweight crown. Morrell is widely expected to defeat Kalajdzic in a fight that makes light heavyweight even more compelling. If Morrell can extend his seven-fight knockout streak or simply outclass Kalajdzic, he'll creep into the conversation of light heavyweight contenders. That's an exciting prospect with David Benavidez in the mix and an undisputed title fight between Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol on the horizon.

Honorable mentions: Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole, Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran