Terence Crawford attempts to win a world title in the fourth weight class of his career when he takes on WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on Saturday in Los Angeles. The fight is Crawford's first at junior middleweight after winning a world title at lightweight and becoming undisputed champion at both junior welterweight and welterweight.

While Crawford has long been seen as one of the elite fighters in the sport, his most recent performance vaulted him to one of the top two spots on nearly every pound-for-pound list in the sport. In that fight, Crawford dominated Errol Spence Jr. in a long-awaited clash to crown an undisputed welterweight champion, scoring a ninth-round TKO.

Crawford has not returned to the ring since his July 2023 thrashing of Spence. It was originally expected the two would meet in a rematch but Spence underwent cataract surgery, allowing the time to expire on the contracted rematch clause.

With Crawford already planning a move up in weight, he was then able to focus on conquering new ground and land in a fight with Madrimov.

Madrimov comes from a solid amateur background, having won multiple championships. He turned professional in 2018 and has rattled off a 10-0-1 record, with the lone blemish on his resume a technical draw against Michel Soro in July 2022 after a clash of heads caused a cut over Soro's eye. The Soro fight was a rematch of a 2021 fight that Madrimov won by TKO in controversial fashion after a punch that landed after the bell caused the stoppage.

In his most recent bout, Madrimov stopped Magomed Kurbanov in the fifth round to win the WBA title. That fight nearly didn't happen after a pre-fight medical test revealed an issue that required a second MRI to be cleared. With Jermell Charlo having been named "champion in recess" by the WBA, Madrimov and Kurbanov were fighting for the vacant belt.

While Madrimov is a talented fighter and an argument could be made that he's the top fighter at 154 pounds, Crawford will enter the ring as a heavy favorite to pull off the win and take the title.

One of the primary storylines heading into the fight actually looks past Saturday's action as Crawford has been chasing a fight with unified super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Despite the weight difference between the two, a clash of two of the best fighters of their generation would be a huge fight and the most financially lucrative option as both men wind down their careers.

While Alvarez initially blew off the idea, he has warmed to it some in recent months, meaning Crawford needs to avoid a misstep to keep the possibility of landing the fight in play.

The undercard features several notable and familiar names. Included on the undercard is the return of Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz as he defends his WBA junior welterweight title against Jose Valenzuela, former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz taking on Jarrell Miller, David Morrell making his light heavyweight debut against Radivoje Kalajdzic and more.

Crawford vs. Madrimov fight card, odds

Terence Crawford -700 vs. Israil Madrimov (c) +475, WBA junior middleweight title

Isaac Cruz (c) -450 vs. Jose Valenzuela +330, WBA junior welterweight title

Andy Ruiz -300 vs. Jarrell Miller +230, heavyweights

David Morrell -3000 vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic +1400, light heavyweights



Jared Anderson -190 vs. Martin Bakole +155, heavyweights



Andy Cruz -2000 vs. Antonio Moran +1100, lightweights



Steven Nelson -1600 vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez +750, super middleweights



Ziyad Almaayouf -2500 vs. Michal Bulik +950, welterweights



Prediction

Madrimov is not some light touch brought in to give Crawford an easy welcome to 154 pounds, he is perhaps the best fighter currently active in the division. That said, Crawford is one of the best fighters on the planet and should be expected to win this fight. Where Madrimov is good, Crawford is great and that is almost always the deciding factor.

Where things could get interesting is if age (Crawford is closing in on his 37th birthday) and the year out of the ring catch up to Crawford. We've seen almost every great fighter in boxing history suddenly hit a wall where age catches up and they lose a step and suddenly lesser fighters are able to keep up.

That probably doesn't happen to Crawford on Saturday. Instead, Madrimov will likely have some success at times in the early rounds before Crawford locks in his plan of attack and takes over. Once Crawford gets rolling, it's nearly impossible to stop that momentum. Pick: Terence Crawford via TKO8