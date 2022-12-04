Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 results, highlights: 'Gypsy King' retains title with beatdown before late TKO

No one can ever question the toughness of Derek Chisora. But toughness was not enough for Chisora on Saturday evening in London as he was battered by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury before the fight was mercifully stopped in Round 10.



Fury and Chisora were battling for the third time in their careers, but unlike their first two meetings, Fury entered the ring as the greatest heavyweight boxer on the planet, while Chisora's best days were years ago. It took very little time for Fury to show his quality, working off his stiff jab and punishing Chisora with uppercuts on the inside from the opening moments of the first round.

Chisora never found any answers to Fury's effective attack. When Chisora tried to let his hands go, Fury countered hard. If Chisora shelled up against the ropes, Fury was equally content to let loose with sharp combinations.

Despite heaps of clean Fury uppercuts and right hands, Chisora never hit the canvas. With blood coming from his mouth and his eyes swelling up, Chisora seemed ready to go for several rounds but his corner showed no interest in stepping in to protect their fighter, leaving the referee to jump in at the 2:51 mark of the 10th round after another right hand and uppercut from Fury left Chisora reeling.

"I felt good. I needed some rounds," Fury said of his performance after the fight. "I hadn't boxed in eight or nine months out of retirement. I've had a lot going on. I felt good in there tonight. I felt like I found the jab and landed good punches. Take nothing away from Derek Chisora, he's an absolute warrior. It's been a privilege to fight him three times. He's an absolute British folk hero. He's grown on everybody and we all love Derek Chisora."

After congratulating Chisora on his performance, Fury turned his attention to WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk who was sitting ringside. Fury called for an undisputed title fight next, taunting Usyk as Usyk climbed to the ring apron.

"Where's Oleksandr Usyk?" Fury asked. "The rabbit. Hey, rabbit. You're next, you little bitch. You're next. Me and you. ... 15-stone little midget beat a bodybuilder. Well, I ain't a bodybuilder, sucker. I'm gonna write you off. I already done one Ukrainian, Klitschko, didn't I? And I'll do you as well, gappy-teeth. You ugly little man. Let's get it on."

Usyk gave no reaction as Fury screamed and taunted him, at one point even seeming to take a call on his cell phone. The fight with Usyk is the one boxing fans are hoping to see. It would crown the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion in history. But Fury also suggested that his next fight could be with Joe Joyce.

Joyce was next to Usyk on the ring apron and enthusiastically agreed when Fury said that if "rabbit" Usyk chose to run from the fight, he would happily fight Joyce before angling for a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder.

Fury then suggested that his next fight could be delayed by a pair of injuries. First, he said he injured his hand punching Chisora. He then added that he has been having issues with his right elbow that could require surgery and sideline him for six to eight weeks. That would likely push Fury vs. Usyk out from the proposed February or March date and into late spring or early summer. He also noted that he had surgery on his left arm in October.

The undercard saw Daniel Dubois return with a third-round stoppage of Kevin Lerena, but it was not without drama. Dubois was dropped an astounding three times in the opening frame by Lerena, but Lerena never stepped on the gas pedal again after he seemed to hurt Dubois again in the second. But Dubois managed to drop Lerena late in the third round before the referee stepped in and waved off the action.

Fight card, results

Tyson Fury (c) vs. Derek Chisora, WBC heavyweight title



Daniel Dubois def. Kevin Lerena via third-round TKO

Denys Berinchyk def. Yvan Mendy via unanimous decision (117-112, 116-112, 116-112)



Fury vs. Chisora scorecard, live coverage