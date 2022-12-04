Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 10: Chisora is again sent back out by his corner and he tries to throw a few punches but it was again Fury who landed the meaningful shots. A right hand and an uppercut from Fury and the referee stepped in. It wasn't the flashiest finish but it was the right call. Chisora had taken a dangerous amount of damage and nothing was going to change.Tyson Fury def. Derek Chisora via TKO10
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 results, highlights: 'Gypsy King' retains title with beatdown before late TKO
Fury reigns supreme again after piecing up Derek Chisora before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight
No one can ever question the toughness of Derek Chisora. But toughness was not enough for Chisora on Saturday evening in London as he was battered by WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury before the fight was mercifully stopped in Round 10.
Fury and Chisora were battling for the third time in their careers, but unlike their first two meetings, Fury entered the ring as the greatest heavyweight boxer on the planet, while Chisora's best days were years ago. It took very little time for Fury to show his quality, working off his stiff jab and punishing Chisora with uppercuts on the inside from the opening moments of the first round.
Chisora never found any answers to Fury's effective attack. When Chisora tried to let his hands go, Fury countered hard. If Chisora shelled up against the ropes, Fury was equally content to let loose with sharp combinations.
Despite heaps of clean Fury uppercuts and right hands, Chisora never hit the canvas. With blood coming from his mouth and his eyes swelling up, Chisora seemed ready to go for several rounds but his corner showed no interest in stepping in to protect their fighter, leaving the referee to jump in at the 2:51 mark of the 10th round after another right hand and uppercut from Fury left Chisora reeling.
"I felt good. I needed some rounds," Fury said of his performance after the fight. "I hadn't boxed in eight or nine months out of retirement. I've had a lot going on. I felt good in there tonight. I felt like I found the jab and landed good punches. Take nothing away from Derek Chisora, he's an absolute warrior. It's been a privilege to fight him three times. He's an absolute British folk hero. He's grown on everybody and we all love Derek Chisora."
After congratulating Chisora on his performance, Fury turned his attention to WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk who was sitting ringside. Fury called for an undisputed title fight next, taunting Usyk as Usyk climbed to the ring apron.
"Where's Oleksandr Usyk?" Fury asked. "The rabbit. Hey, rabbit. You're next, you little bitch. You're next. Me and you. ... 15-stone little midget beat a bodybuilder. Well, I ain't a bodybuilder, sucker. I'm gonna write you off. I already done one Ukrainian, Klitschko, didn't I? And I'll do you as well, gappy-teeth. You ugly little man. Let's get it on."
Usyk gave no reaction as Fury screamed and taunted him, at one point even seeming to take a call on his cell phone. The fight with Usyk is the one boxing fans are hoping to see. It would crown the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion in history. But Fury also suggested that his next fight could be with Joe Joyce.
Joyce was next to Usyk on the ring apron and enthusiastically agreed when Fury said that if "rabbit" Usyk chose to run from the fight, he would happily fight Joyce before angling for a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder.
Fury then suggested that his next fight could be delayed by a pair of injuries. First, he said he injured his hand punching Chisora. He then added that he has been having issues with his right elbow that could require surgery and sideline him for six to eight weeks. That would likely push Fury vs. Usyk out from the proposed February or March date and into late spring or early summer. He also noted that he had surgery on his left arm in October.
The undercard saw Daniel Dubois return with a third-round stoppage of Kevin Lerena, but it was not without drama. Dubois was dropped an astounding three times in the opening frame by Lerena, but Lerena never stepped on the gas pedal again after he seemed to hurt Dubois again in the second. But Dubois managed to drop Lerena late in the third round before the referee stepped in and waved off the action.
Fight card, results
- Tyson Fury (c) vs. Derek Chisora, WBC heavyweight title
- Daniel Dubois def. Kevin Lerena via third-round TKO
- Denys Berinchyk def. Yvan Mendy via unanimous decision (117-112, 116-112, 116-112)
Fury vs. Chisora scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Fury (c)
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|TKO
|90
|Chisora
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|81
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 9: Chisora's corner sent their man back out after a brutal eighth round to take more power shots from the planet's greatest heavyweight. Chisora landed a slow right hand and Fury responded with several clean shots. Fury continued doing basically anything he wanted. Chisora does not have an answer here and there's not really any need for him to continue fighting. Chisora is bleeding from the mouth and his eyes are swollen. Hopefully the corner intervenes and ends things between rounds. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (90-81)
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 8: Fury immediately set upon tagging Chisora with more clean jabs, rights and uppercuts. Both men landed good shots before Fury landed a bomb of an uppercut and another heavy right hand. Fury continued pouring it on against the ropes. Another uppercut landed for Fury and Chisora is only barely hanging on at this point. A big Fury right hand late stumbled Chisora. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (80-72)
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 7: Chisora did some good work to the body early in the round as Fury looked to land more uppercuts. Fury continued to do a lot of leaning on Chisora, putting his weight on the challenger to drain him. Then a good flurry of six punches landed for Fury. Another uppercut landed for Fury and all credit to Chisora as he continues to absorb big shots. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (70-63)
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 6: Fury blasted away with more uppercuts from both hands and then a few one-two combinations that landed flush. Fury is quickly answering most of Chisora's punches while Chisora is getting momentarily stunned by most of Fury's shots. It's the most clear example of the gulf between these two men in 2022. A big right hook from Fury after shifting to southpaw ends the round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (60-54)
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 5: Chisora is still a bit more active than he had been but he isn't landing much of consequence while Fury's shots are largely big, thudding power punches. Fury landed a beautiful double-jab, right-hand combination before snapping Chisora's head back with an uppercut. Fury also leaned on Chisora against the ropes, working to rob Chisora of his legs as the fight wears on. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (50-45)
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 4: Chisora came out swinging, not willing to give up despite clearly getting thrashed by Fury in every area of the fight. Chisora did manage to land a right hand but was quickly back on the end of Fury's jabs and uppercuts. Overall a less dramatic round than the previous few but Fury is still firmly in control. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (40-36)
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 3: Fury badly rattled Chisora early in the round. Chisora was happy to stay along the ropes where Fury blasted away with right hands and big uppercuts. A series of hooks and uppercuts again had Chisora nearly ready to go. Chisora tried to fire back with a wide hook to the body that missed. Chisora then landed an overhand right but one punch is not going to overcome Fury's overwhelming offense. Fury landed an uppercut and Chisora grabbed on and both men tumbled to the floor shortly before the end of the round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (30-27)
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 2: Fury landed a pair of short left hands, both of which stumbled Chisora briefly. Chisora tried to land wild overhand rights. Fury began teeing off with big, clean shots, leaving Chisora against the ropes. Chisora kept encouraging Fury to throw and Fury obliged, just battering Chisora with heavy shots. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (20-18)
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora -- Round 1: Chisora worked to the body with a jab before whipping an overhand right early. Fury landed a good right hand, his first solid punch of the fhght and then followed with a left hook. Fury opened up with a flurry, including a few good uppercuts. That uppercut continued to land for Fury, catching Chisora ducking down low. Chisora kept trying to charge in behind the jab but Fury was quick to tie up Chisora's arms whenever he did close distance. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury
Ring walks? Done. Anthems? Done. Fighter introductions? Done.
It's time for the WBC heavyweight championship showdown between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora!
Ring walks for Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora are starting. Fury's will likely be very long so we could still be in for quite a wait before the fight starts
With Dubois' win, we now move toward Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora. The fighters should begin walking to the ring in roughly 15 minutes
Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena -- Round 3: Dubois dropped Lerena late in the round! Dubois landed a lot of big shots down the stretch of the round before a big flurry in the final seconds forced the referee to jump in and stop the fight. Lerena just gave this fight away. Daniel Dubois def. Kevin Lerena via TKO3
Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena -- Round 2: Lerena took his foot off the gas even though Dubois did not look particularly good to start the round. Dubois was then able to build some confidence landing punches late in the round. Lerena needs to get back to work before he loses all the good from that tremendous opening round.
Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena -- Round 1: Lerena dropped Dubois three times in the opening round. A massive way to start the fight for the big underdog. Dubois was saved by the bell at the end of the round.