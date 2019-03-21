Winston, Michigan State hold off Bradley 76-65
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Cassius Winston scored 26 points and second-seeded Michigan State held off Bradley 76-65 on Thursday in the opening round of the East Region.
Xavier Tillman had 16 points with 11 boards for the Spartans (29-6), who'll face Big Ten rival, 10th-seeded Minnesota, on Saturday in search of their first trip to the Sweet Sixteen in four years. Michigan State throttled the Gophers 79-55 in East Lansing back on Feb. 9.
Bradley gave the Big Ten champions all they could handle, though.
It was a one-possession game until Matt McQuaid drilled a crucial 3 to put Michigan State ahead 61-55 with 3:31 left. Aaron Henry followed with a layup to cap a 9-0 run, but Darrell Brown hit a 3 for Bradley to make it 65-60.
The Spartans iced the game at the line, where they hit their first 20 and finished 25 of 26.
Bradley (20-15) surged to a 35-34 halftime lead by shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. The Spartans made some of their own luck early in the second half, reeling off 10 straight points in less than two minutes to seize control. Bradley answered with eight straight of its own though to retake the lead, 51-50.
Elijah Childs scored 19 points and Brown had 17 for the Braves, who went just 3 of 12 from beyond the arc in the second half.
THE BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: Spartans fans no doubt had flashbacks to 2016, when Michigan State lost to 15th-seeded Middle Tennessee State. Michigan State epitomized the term ''survive and advance'' on a day when the shots just weren't falling. The Spartans were just 5 of 19 on 3s.
Bradley: The Braves posted back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in 10 years, won the Missouri Valley tournament for the first time in 31 years and terrified the Spartans for about 38 minutes. Regardless of Thursday's result, this season will be remembered fondly in Peoria.
---
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|18.9
|Pts. Per Game
|18.9
|7.6
|Ast. Per Game
|7.6
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|47.2
|44.4
|Three Point %
|40.4
|73.8
|Free Throw %
|84.7
|Defensive rebound by Matt McQuaid
|1.0
|Jayden Hodgson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Nate Kennell
|14.0
|+ 2
|Luqman Lundy made driving layup
|17.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye
|32.0
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Darrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|76
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|25-26 (96.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|36
|Offensive
|2
|8
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|15 Bradley 20-15
|66.6 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.1 APG
|2 Michigan State 29-6
|78.8 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|18.9 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|E. Childs F
|12.2 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|46.4 FG%
|
5
|C. Winston G
|18.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|7.6 APG
|47.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Childs F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|C. Winston G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|96.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|19
|6
|1
|9/14
|1/2
|0/2
|3
|34
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|D. Brown
|17
|0
|7
|6/14
|4/7
|1/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye
|14
|8
|2
|2/6
|2/6
|8/10
|4
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|L. Lundy
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. van Bree
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kennell
|5
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Henry
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Bar
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Hodgson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Boya
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Brummett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Hanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pittman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|22
|12
|22/52
|9/21
|12/18
|23
|200
|3
|3
|9
|2
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Ward
|8
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|G. Brown
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. George
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Loyer
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Ahrens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kithier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bingham Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|36
|9
|23/54
|5/19
|25/26
|19
|200
|3
|5
|9
|8
|28
-
13NEAST
4KANSAS35
55
2nd 10:17 TNT
-
12MURYST
5MARQET42
35
1st 0.0 TBS
-
10MINN
7LVILLE86
76
Final
-
14YALE
3LSU74
79
Final
-
12NMEXST
5AUBURN77
78
Final
-
13UVM
4FSU69
76
Final
-
15BRAD
2MICHST65
76
Final
-
11BELMONT
6MD77
79
Final
-
10FLA
7NEVADA0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
6:50pm TNT
-
15ABIL
2UK0
0132 O/U
-20.5
7:10pm CBS
-
11MARYCA
6NOVA0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:20pm TBS
-
16FDU
1GONZAG0
0152.5 O/U
-28
7:27pm TRU
-
15MNTNA
2MICH0
0129.5 O/U
-15
9:20pm TNT
-
10SETON
7WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
9:40pm CBS
-
14ODU
3PURDUE0
0126.5 O/U
-12.5
9:50pm TBS
-
9BAYLOR
8CUSE0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
9:57pm TRU