Kentucky, which was ranked No. 1 all of one day before a stunning home loss to Evansville, looks to get back on track when Utah Valley visits Rupp Arena on Monday night.

"We may look back in a couple weeks and say, 'this is the greatest thing that ever happened to this team,' " Wildcats coach John Calipari said. "But we also may look back in a couple weeks and say, 'What the heck? They're not changing.' "

Calipari knows what to look for in the days to come.

"The whole key to this will be toughness," he said. "Toughness doesn't mean pushing and shoving. Toughness means before I catch the ball I'm working. Before a shot hits the rim, I'm moving to go rebound. If I'm getting screened, I'm fighting that screen because I'm tough. If I'm on offense, I will get open because I'm tougher than the guy that's guarding me. Being tough enough late to make free throws, to finish off a game. All that stuff.

"They're hurting and they should be," Calipari said. "But my guess is they will learn from this."

In the Evansville upset, Kentucky was without sophomore forward EJ Montgomery, who was sporting a boot for an ankle sprain, while sophomore guard Ashton Hagans, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, was hampered by a leg injury.

"I will tell you, part of this is that I've had to change practice because we're practicing with seven and eight guys. That makes it hard," Calipari said. "Ashton, that wasn't Ashton today. That wasn't the Ashton that I know. I think when you, you're not competing every day to bring that out, you're not going to play that way. That's on me, not on them.

"But Evansville deserved to win the game in every aspect," Calipari said. "They outrebounded us, they out-toughed us, they made more threes, drove us for layups. I mean, they deserved to win."

Kentucky (2-1) defeated then-No. 1 Michigan State and Eastern Kentucky before falling to Evansville, 67-64, last Tuesday.

The Wildcats average 74.7 points and allow 59.3. Freshman guard Tyrese Maxey leads the way with 16.7 points per game, followed by sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley at 14.0 and junior forward Nick Richards at 11.3

Utah Valley arrives in Lexington with a 3-1 record. The Wolverines' only setback was a 74-62 loss at Denver on Nov. 9 and they are coming off a 66-55 victory at UAB on Friday night.

The Wolverines average 75.3 points per game while allowing just 63.5. Four players average in double figures, topped by junior guard Brandon Averette at 17.0 per game. Next comes junior guard Isaiah White at 14.0, senior guard TJ Washington (13.5) and junior wing Casdon Jardine (10.5).

Utah Valley is led by first-year coach Mark Madsen. The two-time NBA champion and former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach was a standout at Stanford. He was a member of the Cardinal's 30-win 1998 team that lost in overtime in the Final Four to eventual national champion Kentucky.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.