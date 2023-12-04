No. 11 FAU ready for spotlight, faces No. 20 Illinois in Jimmy V Classic
When it comes to the perks Florida Atlantic earned following last season's run to the Final Four, Tuesday's ranks pretty high as the 11th-ranked Owls travel to New York to face No. 20 Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic opener.
FAU coach Dusty May couldn't help but muse about his program's good fortune shortly after the Owls knocked off Charleston on Saturday night in the final of the Field of 68 Tip-Off.
"I know that we have Illinois in (Madison Square) Garden on Tuesday in a doubleheader -- and in an event I still have to pinch myself that we're invited to," May said on The Field of 68's podcast. "We're invited into that party. And you factor in Jimmy V and the legacy that he's left and the impact he's had on cancer research."
A mid-major getting its chance in the spotlight at MSG in the Jimmy V Classic isn't unheard of, though. Butler played Georgetown in the event in 2009 as a member of the Horizon League. That same 2009-10 Bulldogs team ended up going all the way to the 2010 NCAA Tournament title game.
The year before, Jimmy V officials rewarded Davidson and Stephen Curry for their 2008 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance by matching the Wildcats up against West Virginia.
Other than that, the Jimmy V Classic has pretty much been reserved for the big boys. Illinois (6-1), meanwhile, will be making its second appearance in the event in as many years.
Of course, FAU (7-1) won't be blinded by the glitz of the Garden. To get to last year's Final Four, the Owls upset Tennessee and Kansas State in New York.
Seven-footer Vladislav Goldin (15.4 points per game) and superb wings Johnell Davis (13.6) and Alijah Martin (13.5) lead a balanced Florida Atlantic unit.
"Our guys are so competitive, we have to turn the scoreboard off in practice and only use the shot clock," May told The Field of 68. "We say, even if we're going to have winners, we're not going to tell you what the score is because we don't want you so consumed with the score. Just go out and get lost in playing great basketball."
Illinois coach Brad Underwood likes to think his squad is made of similar stuff. He added three fifth-year grad transfers this season -- Oregon's Quincy Guerrier, Southern Illinois' Marcus Domask and Utah Valley's Justin Harmon -- to a core that featured fifth-year wing Terrence Shannon Jr. and fourth-year forward Coleman Hawkins.
When Illinois thrashed Rutgers 76-58 on the road on Saturday afternoon, the Illini's ancient five combined for 58 points and 35 rebounds as Illinois dominated the Scarlet Knights on the boards (55-27) and limited them to 33.3 percent shooting.
"Our saying (is) defense travels," Underwood said. "Toughness travels."
And Shannon (20.0 ppg, 4.4 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game) gives Illinois a wing who ranks as the nation's ninth-best player this season -- at least according to KenPom metrics.
"I think he's the best two-way player in the country," Underwood said. "Defensively he's elite and (Saturday) we get 10 rebounds out of him. Terrence can do that every night and that's what good players do, they find ways to stuff a stat sheet and help their team win and he's doing it all."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:52
|TV timeout
|3:52
|Justin Harmon shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|4:08
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|30-31
|4:23
|+1
|Tre Carroll makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-29
|4:23
|+1
|Tre Carroll makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-29
|4:23
|Dain Dainja shooting foul (Tre Carroll draws the foul)
|4:39
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Bryan Greenlee steals)
|4:59
|+3
|Tre Carroll makes three point jump shot (Bryan Greenlee assists)
|28-29
|5:11
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup
|25-29
|5:29
|+2
|Alijah Martin makes two point dunk (Tre Carroll assists)
|25-27
|5:39
|+1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-27
|5:39
|Giancarlo Rosado shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|5:39
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|23-26
|5:54
|Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|5:56
|Jalen Gaffney misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|Coleman Hawkins personal foul (Giancarlo Rosado draws the foul)
|6:31
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point layup
|23-24
|6:34
|Johnell Davis turnover (bad pass) (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|6:46
|+2
|Coleman Hawkins makes two point hook shot
|23-22
|7:09
|Johnell Davis turnover (traveling)
|7:21
|Giancarlo Rosado offensive rebound
|7:23
|Jalen Gaffney misses two point layup
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:53
|Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn turnover (carrying)
|8:07
|Giancarlo Rosado turnover (traveling)
|8:18
|+1
|Justin Harmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-20
|8:18
|+1
|Justin Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-19
|8:18
|Vladislav Goldin shooting foul (Justin Harmon draws the foul)
|8:27
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point jump shot (Bryan Greenlee assists)
|23-18
|8:41
|+3
|Justin Harmon makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|21-18
|8:48
|Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|8:50
|Vladislav Goldin misses two point layup
|8:53
|Vladislav Goldin offensive rebound
|8:55
|Johnell Davis misses two point layup
|9:05
|Bryan Greenlee defensive rebound
|9:07
|Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot
|9:17
|+3
|Bryan Greenlee makes three point jump shot (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|21-15
|9:33
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|18-15
|9:50
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup
|18-13
|9:53
|Johnell Davis offensive rebound
|9:55
|Coleman Hawkins blocks Vladislav Goldin's two point layup
|10:04
|Brenen Lorient defensive rebound
|10:06
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup
|16-13
|10:28
|Owls offensive rebound
|10:31
|Dain Dainja blocks Jalen Gaffney's two point layup
|10:40
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Vladislav Goldin steals)
|10:59
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point dunk (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|14-13
|11:12
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|12-13
|11:30
|+2
|Brenen Lorient makes two point layup (Jalen Gaffney assists)
|12-11
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:52
|Dain Dainja turnover (lost ball) (Brenen Lorient steals)
|11:52
|Jump ball. (Owls gains possession)
|12:09
|Giancarlo Rosado personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|12:09
|Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|12:11
|Bryan Greenlee misses two point layup
|12:21
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|10-11
|12:34
|+3
|Giancarlo Rosado makes three point jump shot (Bryan Greenlee assists)
|10-9
|12:51
|+2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|7-9
|12:57
|Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|12:59
|Giancarlo Rosado misses two point jump shot
|13:28
|Jalen Gaffney defensive rebound
|13:30
|Luke Goode misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|Brenen Lorient personal foul (Justin Harmon draws the foul)
|13:37
|Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|13:39
|Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:51
|Brenen Lorient turnover (traveling)
|14:02
|+2
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|7-7
|14:12
|+1
|Giancarlo Rosado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-5
|14:12
|+1
|Giancarlo Rosado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-5
|14:12
|Coleman Hawkins shooting foul (Giancarlo Rosado draws the foul)
|14:41
|+3
|Luke Goode makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|5-5
|14:50
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|14:52
|Johnell Davis misses two point jump shot
|14:55
|TV timeout
|14:55
|Owls offensive rebound
|14:57
|Terrence Shannon Jr. blocks Johnell Davis's two point layup
|15:04
|Johnell Davis defensive rebound
|15:06
|Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
|15:12
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|15:14
|Bryan Greenlee misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Alijah Martin steals)
|15:40
|Ty Rodgers defensive rebound
|15:42
|Giancarlo Rosado misses two point layup
|16:04
|Bryan Greenlee defensive rebound
|16:06
|Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
|16:13
|Bryan Greenlee turnover (lost ball) (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|16:26
|Quincy Guerrier turnover (offensive foul)
|16:26
|Quincy Guerrier offensive foul (Brandon Weatherspoon draws the foul)
|16:48
|Jump ball. (Fighting Illini gains possession)
|16:51
|Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|16:53
|Alijah Martin misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|Ty Rodgers turnover (traveling)
|17:26
|Giancarlo Rosado turnover (traveling)
|17:43
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|17:57
|Vladislav Goldin turnover (offensive foul)
|17:57
|Vladislav Goldin offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|18:13
|Brandon Weatherspoon defensive rebound
|18:15
|Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|+1
|Vladislav Goldin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-2
|18:37
|Vladislav Goldin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:37
|Ty Rodgers shooting foul (Vladislav Goldin draws the foul)
|18:58
|Vladislav Goldin defensive rebound
|19:00
|Ty Rodgers misses two point jump shot
|19:22
|+2
|Vladislav Goldin makes two point jump shot (Alijah Martin assists)
|4-2
|19:36
|+2
|Quincy Guerrier makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:55
|+2
|Johnell Davis makes two point layup (Brandon Weatherspoon assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Vladislav Goldin vs. Coleman Hawkins (Brandon Weatherspoon gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Justin Harmon shooting foul (Johnell Davis draws the foul)
|3:52
|+ 2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|4:08
|+ 1
|Tre Carroll makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:23
|+ 1
|Tre Carroll makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:23
|Dain Dainja shooting foul (Tre Carroll draws the foul)
|4:23
|Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Bryan Greenlee steals)
|4:39
|+ 3
|Tre Carroll makes three point jump shot (Bryan Greenlee assists)
|4:59
|+ 2
|Dain Dainja makes two point layup
|5:11
|+ 2
|Alijah Martin makes two point dunk (Tre Carroll assists)
|5:29
|+ 1
|Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:39
|Giancarlo Rosado shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|5:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|31
|Field Goals
|11-24 (45.8%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-6 (50.0%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|9
|Offensive
|3
|0
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|9
|3
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|5
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Goldin C
|15.4 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|0.6 APG
|75.4 FG%
|
00
|. Shannon Jr. G
|20.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.9 APG
|51.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Goldin C
|7 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|T. Shannon Jr. G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.8
|FG%
|61.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|6
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Carroll
|5
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Greenlee
|3
|2
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Martin
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Weatherspoon
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Rosado
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|B. Lorient
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Beath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vanterpool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ralat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|10
|9
|11/24
|3/6
|5/6
|5
|62
|4
|0
|7
|3
|7
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gibbs-Lawhorn
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Kutcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Moretti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Redd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hansberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|6
|3
|13/21
|2/6
|3/3
|6
|51
|2
|3
|8
|0
|6