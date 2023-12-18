No. 6 Marquette looks to hand Providence first home loss
No. 6 Marquette will attempt to hand Providence its first home loss when the teams open Big East play on Tuesday night in Rhode Island.
The Friars (9-2) improved to 8-0 at home by beating Sacred Heart 78-64 on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins led Providence with 26 points and 12 rebounds in the win. It was his fourth double-double of the season.
Hopkins leads Providence in scoring (17.2) and rebounding (8.3).
Rich Barron made 4 of 6 3-point attempts and added a career-high 14 points for the Friars, who played without Devin Carter and Corey Floyd. Carter and Floyd were both injured in practice earlier in the week. Providence coach Kim English called both injuries "minor."
Carter is averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games. Floyd averaged 4.4 points and 21.7 minutes per game through Providence's first 10 contests.
"I'm not a big believer in momentum game to game," English said. "I think every game is different and every game presents different challenges. We needed a win.
"We faced some adversity even before the game and we overcame it," English continued. "I give Sacred Heart a ton of credit as they played with a great intensity and effort. I thought we did a good job for the most part in the non-league part of our schedule respecting our opponent and playing up to our standards."
Marquette (9-2) wrapped up the nonconference portion of its schedule with a closer-than-expected 84-79 victory over St. Thomas on Thursday. St. Thomas is in its third season as a Division I program.
The Golden Eagles had five players score in double figures for the first time this season. Oso Ighodaro led the way with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting. It was his third 20-point game of the season.
Marquette had season highs in free throws made (22) and attempted (28), but St. Thomas was within one point, 73-72, with 3:40 to play.
"I think the focus for our team, and I think most coaches would agree with this, is just being our best," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. "The best us every time out. There's different circumstances that can make that easier or harder. (Against St. Thomas) we were certainly dealing with a couple things that make it harder. But that is what it is and you have to find a way to win.
"We know we have the chance to do something special, but we know we're also going to go through different twists and turns. Games like (St. Thomas)."
Marquette, which will enter Tuesday's matchup on a three-game winning streak, did not have Stevie Mitchell for Thursday's win. Mitchell sat out his second straight game with a hamstring injury. He started in Marquette's first nine games, averaging 5.8 points per game. He is second on the team with 14 steals.
"He's making progress with his hamstring," Smart said. "Working at it every day with the trainers, but it's one of those injuries you can't tough your way through it. If it was, he would have played already because he's as tough as they come. But we just got to make sure we keep in mind the long term."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|6 Marquette 9-2
|80.2 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Providence 9-2
|74.6 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Jones
|11
|26.6
|15.6
|2.9
|2.5
|1.20
|0.00
|0.8
|48.4
|44.3
|80.8
|0.4
|2.5
|T. Kolek
|11
|30.6
|15.0
|5.0
|5.9
|1.60
|0.10
|2.6
|55.0
|43.6
|90.3
|0.5
|4.5
|O. Ighodaro
|11
|30.4
|13.7
|6.2
|2.3
|1.10
|0.90
|1.8
|67.4
|0.0
|59.3
|2.7
|3.5
|D. Joplin
|11
|24.4
|8.4
|3.0
|0.4
|0.90
|0.20
|0.9
|37.3
|37.5
|75.0
|0.3
|2.7
|C. Ross
|11
|21.8
|7.6
|3.5
|0.6
|0.90
|0.30
|0.6
|47.4
|33.3
|81.5
|0.5
|3
|B. Gold
|11
|14.3
|5.9
|3.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|0.6
|48.0
|35.1
|57.1
|0.8
|2.5
|S. Mitchell
|9
|20.6
|5.8
|2.7
|0.8
|1.60
|0.00
|0.7
|42.2
|13.0
|78.6
|1.2
|1.4
|S. Jones
|11
|16.8
|5.5
|1.6
|2.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.0
|44.6
|13.0
|66.7
|0.3
|1.4
|A. Amadou
|6
|4.2
|1.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|83.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|T. Norman
|11
|8.5
|1.5
|0.7
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|22.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|Z. Lowery
|8
|8.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|20.0
|20.0
|75.0
|0.4
|1
|C. Brown
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Lucas
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. O'Malley
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Riley
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|Total
|11
|0.0
|80.2
|35.6
|16.1
|8.60
|2.10
|10.1
|48.9
|33.8
|72.7
|8.5
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|11
|33.6
|17.2
|8.3
|1.6
|1.10
|0.20
|2.5
|45.8
|23.8
|71.2
|2.4
|5.9
|D. Carter
|10
|32.1
|15.5
|7.8
|3.0
|1.30
|1.50
|3.2
|47.8
|36.7
|65.8
|1
|6.8
|J. Oduro
|11
|27.5
|14.0
|6.3
|1.9
|0.70
|1.50
|2.0
|62.6
|41.7
|86.2
|1.3
|5
|J. Pierre
|8
|25.1
|8.6
|1.6
|2.4
|1.30
|0.00
|2.8
|44.2
|44.4
|100.0
|0.3
|1.4
|T. Gaines
|11
|29.3
|7.3
|4.3
|1.5
|0.90
|0.60
|0.9
|43.5
|29.8
|70.6
|0.8
|3.5
|G. Dual
|10
|22
|4.4
|1.5
|2.7
|1.20
|1.20
|1.2
|28.8
|31.8
|53.8
|0.5
|1
|C. Floyd Jr.
|10
|21.8
|4.4
|3.0
|1.8
|0.10
|0.20
|0.8
|40.9
|19.0
|57.1
|0.6
|2.4
|R. Barron
|11
|11
|3.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.6
|48.5
|43.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|R. Castro
|11
|10.5
|3.5
|2.9
|0.0
|0.20
|1.00
|0.8
|66.7
|0.0
|42.9
|1.2
|1.7
|D. Santoro
|6
|2.3
|1.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|28.6
|16.7
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|E. DeLaurier
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Fonts
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|74.6
|40.9
|14.0
|6.30
|6.40
|14.4
|47.2
|32.4
|70.1
|9.4
|28.6
-
HAMP
BGSU11
10154 O/U
-12
11:00am
-
TOCCF
GAST8
23
11:00am
-
SAM
VALP0
0157 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
WILEY
SOU0
0
3:00pm
-
CIT
ND0
0128.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ACCN
-
FGCU
GASO0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
NIAG
BING0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
6:07pm
-
GTWN
BUT0
0149 O/U
-11
6:30pm FS1
-
MORE
IND0
0141 O/U
-12
6:30pm BTN
-
BRSC
KNSW0
0
7:00pm
-
BRDG
GMU0
0
7:00pm
-
COPP
20JMAD0
0149.5 O/U
-28
7:00pm ESP+
-
COR
SIEN0
0151.5 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
DAVP
CMU0
0
7:00pm
-
FLA
MICH0
0158 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESPN
-
GWEB
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
M-OH
WRST0
0157 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
UNCG
HIPT0
0149.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NE
CCSU0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
FURM0
0155 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
MER0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
ALB0
0152 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
STET
FIU0
0148 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
INST0
0158 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
TROY
25MISS0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
USC
ALST0
0149.5 O/U
+17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
22UVA
23MEM0
0132.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
VAN0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WINT
SC0
0141 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NMST
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
SONO
NW ST0
0
7:30pm
-
ALCN
DRKE0
0151 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm
-
CHSO
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
SMU0
0152 O/U
-27
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LIND
MOSU0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
MVSU
TLSA0
0134 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDST
SIU0
0136 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
STFRIS
SNIND0
0
8:00pm
-
UNF
FSU0
0152 O/U
-16
8:00pm ACCN
-
6MARQ
PROV0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NICH
MD0
0141.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm BTN
-
MONT
UCD0
0146 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SUU
MTST0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
CSN
UCLA0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CSDOMIN
LBSU0
0
10:00pm
-
MTSU
SMC0
0121.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
CSUB0
0143 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
STKATH
SDSU0
0
10:00pm
-
WKY
CABP0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm