Surging Notre Dame looking to spoil Syracuse's plans
Searching for some consistency with Selection Sunday just three weeks away, Syracuse welcomes improving Notre Dame to New York on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference action.
The Orange (17-10, 8-8 ACC) likely need to string together a handful of wins down the stretch in order to squeeze into the NCAA Tournament. They have alternated losses and wins in their last six games and have only one winning streak (a two-gamer) since the calendar flipped over to 2024.
In their most recent game, Chris Bell scored 26 points -- all in the first half -- and Quadir Copeland chipped in a career-high 25 in Tuesday's 87-83 victory over North Carolina State.
"Chris Bell was unconscious," coach Adrian Autry said. "He kept us in the game in the first half."
The second half wasn't as pretty, but the Orange held on in the waning minutes to remain on the periphery of the Big Dance discussion.
"When we lose, our fans (say) it's over, everything is over," Autry joked. "With this team right here, they don't buy into that. They come back and battle."
Meanwhile, Notre Dame (10-16, 5-10) has shown signs of life lately with three wins in a row following a stretch of nine defeats in 10 games.
Most recently, the Fighting Irish went on the road Wednesday and topped Louisville 72-50 behind Braeden Shrewsberry's 23 points (including a career-high seven 3-pointers).
Shrewsberry, the son of first-year Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry, felt good about his bounce-back effort that followed a 1-for-11 shooting performance in a Feb. 14 win against Georgia Tech.
"There's a lot of pressure from the fans, from everybody," said Braeden Shrewsberry. "People are going to say a lot of stuff about you, but you've just got to tune it out and focus on the stuff that matters and winning."
Syracuse defeated Notre Dame in both meetings last season by a total of six points. This is the only matchup between the teams this season.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+3
|Julian Roper II makes three point jump shot
|29-49
|0:05
|J.J. Starling turnover (bad pass) (Julian Roper II steals)
|0:16
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|26-49
|0:28
|Chris Bell turnover (bad pass)
|0:46
|+2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|24-49
|0:53
|Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|0:55
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|+2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup
|22-49
|1:40
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|1:42
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|1:54
|Tae Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|1:54
|Tae Davis offensive foul (Kyle Cuffe Jr. draws the foul)
|2:16
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point pullup jump shot
|20-49
|2:31
|+1
|Markus Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-47
|2:31
|+1
|Markus Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-47
|2:31
|J.J. Starling shooting foul (Markus Burton draws the foul)
|2:48
|+3
|J.J. Starling makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cuffe Jr. assists)
|18-47
|3:03
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-44
|3:03
|+1
|Kebba Njie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-44
|3:03
|Justin Taylor shooting foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|3:27
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup
|16-44
|3:30
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|3:32
|J.J. Starling misses two point layup
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Logan Imes turnover (bad pass)
|4:12
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup
|16-42
|4:14
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|4:15
|Maliq Brown misses two point layup
|4:16
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|4:18
|J.J. Starling misses two point layup
|4:29
|J.J. Starling defensive rebound
|4:31
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|4:51
|+2
|Justin Taylor makes two point layup (Maliq Brown assists)
|16-40
|5:01
|Logan Imes turnover (lost ball) (J.J. Starling steals)
|5:03
|Jump ball. Markus Burton vs. Justin Taylor (Fighting Irish gains possession)
|5:03
|Markus Burton offensive rebound
|5:05
|Markus Burton misses two point layup
|5:14
|Peter Carey personal foul
|5:30
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup (Justin Taylor assists)
|16-38
|5:34
|Kebba Njie turnover (bad pass) (Peter Carey steals)
|5:41
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|5:43
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|6:14
|Orange defensive rebound
|6:16
|J.R. Konieczny misses two point jump shot
|6:35
|Judah Mintz personal foul (Markus Burton draws the foul)
|6:48
|+1
|Justin Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-36
|6:48
|J.R. Konieczny shooting foul (Justin Taylor draws the foul)
|6:48
|+2
|Justin Taylor makes two point layup (Chris Bell assists)
|16-35
|7:07
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point dunk (Tae Davis assists)
|16-33
|7:13
|Maliq Brown personal foul (Kebba Njie draws the foul)
|7:29
|+2
|Chris Bell makes two point jump shot
|14-33
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|Braeden Shrewsberry personal foul (J.J. Starling draws the foul)
|7:47
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point layup
|14-31
|7:57
|Judah Mintz defensive rebound
|7:59
|Braeden Shrewsberry misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|Tae Davis offensive rebound
|8:06
|Tae Davis misses two point layup
|8:20
|+2
|Justin Taylor makes two point reverse layup (Maliq Brown assists)
|14-29
|8:39
|+2
|J.R. Konieczny makes two point driving dunk (Markus Burton assists)
|14-27
|8:47
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|8:49
|J.J. Starling misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:08
|+1
|Markus Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-27
|9:08
|+1
|Markus Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-27
|9:08
|Quadir Copeland shooting foul (Markus Burton draws the foul)
|9:22
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (Quadir Copeland assists)
|10-27
|9:39
|+1
|Tae Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-24
|9:39
|Fighting Irish offensive rebound
|9:39
|Tae Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:39
|Quadir Copeland shooting foul (Tae Davis draws the foul)
|10:06
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup (Quadir Copeland assists)
|9-24
|10:16
|Markus Burton turnover (bad pass) (Chris Bell steals)
|10:27
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|10:29
|+3
|J.J. Starling makes three point jump shot (Quadir Copeland assists)
|9-22
|10:43
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|10:45
|Quadir Copeland misses two point alley-oop dunk
|10:58
|Kebba Njie turnover (lost ball)
|11:12
|+3
|Judah Mintz makes three point pullup jump shot
|9-19
|11:38
|TV timeout
|11:38
|Julian Roper II turnover (lost ball)
|12:05
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-16
|12:05
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-15
|12:05
|Markus Burton shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|12:18
|J.J. Starling defensive rebound
|12:20
|Carey Booth misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|Julian Roper II defensive rebound
|12:42
|Maliq Brown misses two point layup
|12:52
|Orange offensive rebound
|12:54
|J.J. Starling misses two point jump shot
|13:16
|+2
|Julian Roper II makes two point jump shot
|9-14
|13:43
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point cutting layup (J.J. Starling assists)
|7-14
|14:04
|Fighting Irish turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:33
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-12
|14:33
|Markus Burton shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|14:33
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point layup
|7-11
|14:38
|Braeden Shrewsberry turnover (bad pass) (Judah Mintz steals)
|15:00
|Maliq Brown turnover
|15:12
|TV timeout
|15:12
|Kebba Njie personal foul
|15:12
|Chris Bell defensive rebound
|15:14
|Maliq Brown blocks Markus Burton's two point layup
|15:35
|+2
|Chris Bell makes two point layup
|7-9
|15:47
|Tae Davis turnover (bad pass) (J.J. Starling steals)
|15:49
|Tae Davis defensive rebound
|15:51
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|+2
|Carey Booth makes two point dunk (Markus Burton assists)
|7-7
|16:40
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point layup (Judah Mintz assists)
|5-7
|16:48
|Braeden Shrewsberry turnover (bad pass) (Judah Mintz steals)
|17:04
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (Maliq Brown assists)
|5-5
|17:15
|Orange defensive rebound
|17:17
|Tae Davis misses two point jump shot
|17:51
|+2
|Judah Mintz makes two point pullup jump shot
|5-2
|18:13
|+3
|Carey Booth makes three point jump shot (Tae Davis assists)
|5-0
|18:21
|Fighting Irish offensive rebound
|18:23
|Maliq Brown blocks Markus Burton's two point layup
|18:29
|Braeden Shrewsberry defensive rebound
|18:31
|Judah Mintz misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|+2
|Kebba Njie makes two point hook shot
|2-0
|19:19
|Judah Mintz turnover (traveling)
|19:32
|Judah Mintz defensive rebound
|19:34
|Markus Burton misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|Kebba Njie defensive rebound
|19:49
|Judah Mintz misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Kebba Njie vs. Maliq Brown (Judah Mintz gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Julian Roper II makes three point jump shot
|0:01
|J.J. Starling turnover (bad pass) (Julian Roper II steals)
|0:05
|+ 2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|0:16
|Chris Bell turnover (bad pass)
|0:28
|+ 2
|Markus Burton makes two point layup
|0:46
|Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|0:53
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|+ 2
|Tae Davis makes two point layup
|1:27
|Markus Burton defensive rebound
|1:40
|Chris Bell misses two point jump shot
|1:42
|Tae Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|29
|49
|Field Goals
|10-20 (50.0%)
|20-33 (60.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|12
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|7
|5
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|4
|11
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|4
|Fouls
|6
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 10-16
|62.3 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|9.9 APG
|Syracuse 17-10
|75.9 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Burton G
|16.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|4.2 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
00
|. Starling G
|13.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|46.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Burton G
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Starling G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|60.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|55.6
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Burton
|8
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Njie
|6
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Booth
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Davis
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|B. Shrewsberry
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roper II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konieczny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Imes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braiton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hattan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Harbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Zona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|9
|4
|10/20
|2/6
|7/8
|6
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mintz
|12
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Starling
|12
|2
|1
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Bell
|10
|1
|1
|4/5
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Brown
|8
|4
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|J. Taylor
|7
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Copeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hima
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ruffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Westry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gatty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. McLeod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|9
|11
|20/33
|5/9
|4/4
|7
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|5
