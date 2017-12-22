SACHRT
Bullock propels Providence to 89-75 win over Sacred Heart

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Rodney Bullock totaled a season-high 31 points with eight rebounds and four blocked shots to power Providence to an 89-75 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday.

Isaiah Jackson added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Friars (9-4), who upped their record to 5-0 all-time against the Pioneers (5-8). Jalen Lindsey had 13 points and six rebounds, while Kalif Young came off the bench to score 10 with six boards.

Reserve Alex Watson topped Sacred Heart with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting with three 3-pointers. Mario Matasovic had 14 points, while Sean Hoehn contributed 11 points and five assists.

Bullock scored 16 and Lindsey 11 in the first half as the Friars shot 56 percent (18 of 32) from the floor and 47 percent (7 of 15) from 3-point range and took a 49-32 lead into intermission.

Bullock's jumper with 5:53 remaining in the game gave the Friars an 81-60 lead, but Watson hit back-to-back 3s to ignite a 12-0 run that pulled the Pioneers within 81-72 with 2:31 to play. Bullock's layup ended the scoring drought and pushed the lead back to double digits.

Key Players
S. Hoehn
R. Bullock
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
40.3 Field Goal % 43.4
28.4 Three Point % 35.1
67.6 Free Throw % 72.0
Team Stats
Points 75 89
Field Goals 31-65 (47.7%) 31-67 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 16-26 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 39
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 31 26
Team 1 2
Assists 16 19
Steals 6 8
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logoSacred Heart 5-8 66.1 PPG 43.2 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logoProvidence 9-4 75.6 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
4
A. Watson G 4.7 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.1 APG 43.2 FG%
5
R. Bullock F 16.8 PPG 6.7 RPG 1.2 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
A. Watson G 15 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
5
R. Bullock F 31 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
47.7 FG% 46.3
26.7 3PT FG% 39.3
69.2 FT% 61.5
Bench
A. Watson
D. Barnett
C. Robinson
Z. Radz
E. Anosike
C. LaRose
A. Boateng
J. Martin
J. Spellman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Watson 25 15 3 2 2 0 4 3 5/5 3/3 2/2 1 2
D. Barnett 24 9 5 1 1 1 2 1 4/10 0/0 1/2 1 4
C. Robinson 16 6 5 1 1 1 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 3
Z. Radz 20 4 3 1 1 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 3
E. Anosike 10 2 5 0 0 1 2 5 0/3 0/0 2/2 1 4
C. LaRose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Boateng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 39 16 6 3 15 21 31/65 4/15 9/13 8 31
Bench
K. Young
D. Edwards
T. Planek
E. Holt
K. Cartwright
A. Diallo
M. White
D. Dickens
A. Fonts
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Young 21 10 6 2 0 2 2 2 4/5 0/0 2/6 4 2
D. Edwards 27 9 5 2 2 0 2 2 3/9 1/2 2/3 1 4
T. Planek 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cartwright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dickens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 37 19 8 9 9 16 31/67 11/28 16/26 11 26
