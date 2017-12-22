Bullock propels Providence to 89-75 win over Sacred Heart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Rodney Bullock totaled a season-high 31 points with eight rebounds and four blocked shots to power Providence to an 89-75 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday.
Isaiah Jackson added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Friars (9-4), who upped their record to 5-0 all-time against the Pioneers (5-8). Jalen Lindsey had 13 points and six rebounds, while Kalif Young came off the bench to score 10 with six boards.
Reserve Alex Watson topped Sacred Heart with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting with three 3-pointers. Mario Matasovic had 14 points, while Sean Hoehn contributed 11 points and five assists.
Bullock scored 16 and Lindsey 11 in the first half as the Friars shot 56 percent (18 of 32) from the floor and 47 percent (7 of 15) from 3-point range and took a 49-32 lead into intermission.
Bullock's jumper with 5:53 remaining in the game gave the Friars an 81-60 lead, but Watson hit back-to-back 3s to ignite a 12-0 run that pulled the Pioneers within 81-72 with 2:31 to play. Bullock's layup ended the scoring drought and pushed the lead back to double digits.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|40.3
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|28.4
|Three Point %
|35.1
|67.6
|Free Throw %
|72.0
|Bad pass turnover on Alex Watson, stolen by Drew Edwards
|12.0
|+ 3
|Isaiah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Rodney Bullock
|46.0
|Sean Hoehn missed free throw
|46.0
|Personal foul on Drew Edwards
|46.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Isaiah Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on Chris Robinson
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Rodney Bullock
|55.0
|De'von Barnett missed driving layup, blocked by Rodney Bullock
|57.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Lindsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|89
|Field Goals
|31-65 (47.7%)
|31-67 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|16-26 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|39
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|31
|26
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|16
|19
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Sacred Heart 5-8
|66.1 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Providence 9-4
|75.6 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|A. Watson G
|4.7 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|1.1 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
5
|R. Bullock F
|16.8 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
4
|A. Watson G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
5
|R. Bullock F
|31 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.7
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Matasovic
|27
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/11
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|3
|S. Hoehn
|27
|11
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|4
|J. Lopez
|19
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|6
|K. LaRose
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|2
|C. Tucker Jr.
|13
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Matasovic
|27
|14
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/11
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|3
|S. Hoehn
|27
|11
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|4
|J. Lopez
|19
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|6
|K. LaRose
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|2
|C. Tucker Jr.
|13
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Watson
|25
|15
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5/5
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Barnett
|24
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|C. Robinson
|16
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|Z. Radz
|20
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Anosike
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|C. LaRose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Boateng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Spellman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|39
|16
|6
|3
|15
|21
|31/65
|4/15
|9/13
|8
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bullock
|39
|31
|8
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|12/24
|3/10
|4/6
|2
|6
|I. Jackson
|37
|17
|6
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|1/2
|0
|6
|J. Lindsey
|33
|13
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/9
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|3
|N. Watson
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|29
|1
|5
|8
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0/4
|0/3
|1/3
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bullock
|39
|31
|8
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|12/24
|3/10
|4/6
|2
|6
|I. Jackson
|37
|17
|6
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|1/2
|0
|6
|J. Lindsey
|33
|13
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/9
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|3
|N. Watson
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|29
|1
|5
|8
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0/4
|0/3
|1/3
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Young
|21
|10
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|2
|D. Edwards
|27
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|4
|T. Planek
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cartwright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dickens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|37
|19
|8
|9
|9
|16
|31/67
|11/28
|16/26
|11
|26
-
BRYANT
DART58
75
Final
-
IUK
IUPUI76
87
Final
-
LIB
ALST87
70
Final
-
UTVALL
SAMHOU75
64
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLAST83
102
Final
-
TEMPLE
UGA66
84
Final
-
PITBR
COLG52
103
Final
-
BRYNATH
NJTECH53
99
Final
-
ALLEN
CAMP62
91
Final
-
UOP
3ARIZST65
104
Final
-
NCAT
RADFRD60
66
Final
-
LALAF
CLEM60
89
Final
-
ABIL
21TXTECH47
74
Final
-
IPFW
LATECH76
85
Final
-
MARIST
BROWN69
90
Final
-
JWUCO
AF68
111
Final
-
MAINE
UMASS63
74
Final
-
MTSU
PRINCE69
67
Final
-
LAMAR
UCDAV68
77
Final
-
ELON
INDST73
68
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV75
89
Final
-
VMI
VCU65
75
Final
-
TOWSON
PITT59
63
Final
-
HAMP
13UVA48
82
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA65
71
Final
-
CAN
ROBERT76
62
Final
-
STNYBRK
RUT75
73
Final/OT
-
MNMTH
YALE85
64
Final
-
BRAD
MISS59
82
Final
-
FGC
11WICHST65
75
Final
-
NCWILM
HOW75
80
Final
-
ALCORN
VANDY51
92
Final
-
SEMO
STLOU48
78
Final
-
SDAKST
UMKC85
60
Final
-
NWEST
17OKLA78
104
Final
-
LIU
BING74
66
Final
-
STBON
CUSE60
57
Final/OT
-
CHARLS
CSTCAR67
65
Final
-
MOUNT
COPPST66
53
Final
-
MURYST
DTROIT81
72
Final
-
SIUE
CMICH52
70
Final
-
LSALLE
BUCK81
88
Final
-
RIDER
PSU71
70
Final
-
JACKST
BALLST54
70
Final
-
NH
FAIR68
78
Final
-
GASOU
ETNST59
79
Final
-
EMICH
OAK81
86
Final
-
NORFLK
ODU50
61
Final
-
EKY
MRSHL71
91
Final
-
JVILLE
NCST64
116
Final
-
HARTFD
FIU79
72
Final
-
UIW
FLA60
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON79
86
Final
-
DELST
NEB68
85
Final
-
WMICH
MILW66
63
Final
-
UNF
LSU52
104
Final
-
ARKPB
TNMART68
74
Final
-
TEXST
RICE74
66
Final
-
UMES
DRAKE57
81
Final
-
CULV
ARKST68
99
Final
-
WKY
PEAY72
53
Final
-
AKRON
USC53
84
Final
-
SANFRAN
DUQ65
67
Final
-
1NOVA
HOFSTRA95
71
Final
-
WMMARY
15TCU75
86
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST59
64
Final
-
PCSAINTS
WEBER48
88
Final
-
BCU
WASHST58
86
Final
-
PVAM
NMEX78
87
Final
-
9XAVIER
NIOWA77
67
Final
-
TEXAS
BAMA66
50
Final
-
WRIGHT
GATECH85
81
Final
-
COLO
IOWA73
80
Final
-
NDAKST
UTEP63
51
Final
-
NCASHV
MARYCA69
95
Final
-
UCMERCED
UCRIV46
91
Final
-
NCOLO
UNLV91
94
Final
-
LIFEPAC
USD51
94
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY88
80
Final
-
DAVID
NMEXST68
69
Final
-
MNTNA
WASH63
66
Final
-
SILL
NEVADA64
86
Final
-
6MIAMI
HAWAII75
57
Final