Thornton, Rivers lead Memphis past No. 23 Houston
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Houston struggled offensively, and its usual tough defense was missing in the second half.
It looks as if it might be a short stay in the Top 25 for the Cougars.
No. 23 Houston, which entered the AP poll this week for the first time this season, gave up a season high in points and suffered through a dismal second-half shooting performance in a 91-85 loss to Memphis on Thursday night, ending a five-game winning streak.
Jimario Rivers and Raynere Thornton each scored 21 points as Memphis (17-11, 8-7 American Athletic Conference) earned its third straight victory. Rivers also grabbed nine rebounds and Thornton made four 3-pointers.
Rob Gray had 30 points and seven assists for Houston. Armoni Brooks and Corey Davis Jr. each scored 15 points.
The Cougars (21-6, 11-4) shot 32.3 percent from the field in the second half.
''We just missed a lot of open shots,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''The same shots we've been making almost all year, didn't go in. But give Memphis credit for making theirs. They made a lot of shots tonight.''
Memphis claimed its biggest victory of the season, holding on after leading scorer Jeremiah Martin left in the first half with a lower-body injury.
''I'm really proud of how our guys competed, especially without Jeremiah,'' Memphis coach Tubby Smith said. ''But it just raised up everyone else's level of play and their intensity. We had good balance throughout the lineup.''
The Tigers shot 61 percent from the field in the second half, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range.
Houston led 43-37 at the break, but fell apart in the second half. Eventually, a 16-4 Memphis rally erased the Cougars' advantage.
''I have a mantra that I always live by,'' Sampson said. ''In games like this, the toughest team usually wins and the toughest team won.''
TECHNICALS
Both coaches were whistled for technical fouls near the game's midway point. Sampson ripped off his tie as the half closed and then complained enough to draw the technical. Memphis made both free throws to open the second half.
Then Smith got a technical in the early stages of the second half, his first since becoming the Memphis coach last season.
''That was the first in a long time,'' Smith said. ''I can't remember the last (one).''
LAST WORD
Asked if his team was overconfident after finally reaching the Top 25, Sampson replied: ''I don't know. That would be conjecture and speculation. Our practices didn't change. Our preparations didn't change.''
BIG PICTURE
Houston: The Cougars, one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the conference, finished 11 of 29 from beyond the arc.
Memphis: With Martin back in the locker room with the injury, Thornton picked up the scoring after the break, scoring 19 points in the second half.
UP NEXT
Houston: Entertains East Carolina on Sunday.
Memphis: Travels to UConn on Sunday
--------------
More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|19.3
|Pts. Per Game
|19.3
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|33.3
|Three Point %
|32.7
|83.1
|Free Throw %
|78.4
|+ 1
|Rob Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Rob Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Jimario Rivers
|12.0
|Lost ball turnover on Malik Rhodes, stolen by Corey Davis Jr.
|14.0
|+ 1
|Rob Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Rob Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Kareem Brewton Jr.
|23.0
|+ 1
|Malik Rhodes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Malik Rhodes made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Rob Gray
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Parks Jr.
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|91
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|26-48 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Free Throws
|18-20 (90.0%)
|29-36 (80.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|31
|Offensive
|12
|9
|Defensive
|18
|18
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|18
|18
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|27
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
32
|R. Gray G
|17.1 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|4.2 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
4
|R. Thornton G/F
|4.3 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|44.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Gray G
|30 PTS
|2 REB
|7 AST
|R. Thornton G/F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|52.6
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|80.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gray
|38
|30
|2
|7
|1
|0
|3
|4
|9/15
|2/4
|10/11
|0
|2
|C. Davis Jr.
|33
|15
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/13
|4/13
|3/3
|1
|1
|G. Robinson Jr.
|24
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|2
|D. Davis
|17
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|B. Brady
|19
|2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gray
|38
|30
|2
|7
|1
|0
|3
|4
|9/15
|2/4
|10/11
|0
|2
|C. Davis Jr.
|33
|15
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/13
|4/13
|3/3
|1
|1
|G. Robinson Jr.
|24
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|2
|D. Davis
|17
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|B. Brady
|19
|2
|9
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brooks
|24
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5/10
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|0
|F. White Jr.
|19
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|1
|N. Zanna
|21
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|W. VanBeck
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Sangoyomi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adewunmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|30
|18
|7
|1
|13
|27
|28/62
|11/29
|18/20
|12
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rivers
|35
|21
|9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6/9
|1/2
|8/9
|5
|4
|K. Davenport
|24
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|5/5
|1
|1
|J. Martin
|14
|9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|20
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|Ja. Johnson
|22
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rivers
|35
|21
|9
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6/9
|1/2
|8/9
|5
|4
|K. Davenport
|24
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/4
|5/5
|1
|1
|J. Martin
|14
|9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. Parks Jr.
|20
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|Ja. Johnson
|22
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Thornton
|19
|21
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/5
|4/5
|9/9
|2
|3
|K. Brewton Jr.
|29
|8
|0
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Rhodes
|14
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|2
|V. Enoh
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Sameh Azab
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Nickelberry
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Je. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Moffatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Olds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|91
|27
|18
|4
|4
|13
|18
|26/48
|10/19
|29/36
|9
|18
-
SETON
PROV89
77
Final
-
GWEBB
PRESBY78
63
Final
-
FGC
STETSON76
60
Final
-
TOWSON
NEAST75
80
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV75
89
Final
-
ROBERT
MOUNT53
72
Final
-
NCWILM
WMMARY83
96
Final
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT56
75
Final
-
NJTECH
USCUP76
67
Final
-
WISC
NWEST70
64
Final
-
9PURDUE
ILL93
86
Final
-
SACHRT
BRYANT94
84
Final
-
RIDER
MNMTH77
91
Final
-
WISGB
OAK96
90
Final
-
MILW
DTROIT72
49
Final
-
DEL
DREXEL83
85
Final
-
ODU
MRSHL84
79
Final
-
ELON
CHARLS58
79
Final
-
WAGNER
CCTST64
62
Final
-
SFTRPA
FDU90
82
Final
-
UCONN
11CINCY52
77
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD77
61
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB63
50
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE81
86
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU68
69
Final
-
RICE
FAU79
76
Final/OT
-
KENSAW
LPSCMB74
83
Final
-
TNMART
MOREHD53
70
Final
-
CAMP
CHARSO68
72
Final
-
CHARLO
WKY55
93
Final
-
NDAKST
WILL74
82
Final
-
PEAY
SIUE86
82
Final
-
ORAL
NEBOM83
75
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL76
67
Final
-
SDAK
SDAKST72
76
Final
-
UMKC
TEXPA83
59
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL63
83
Final
-
STFRAN
LIU76
81
Final
-
SEMO
EKY88
91
Final
-
USM
TXSA56
64
Final
-
LALAF
TROY81
76
Final
-
LAMON
SALAB66
62
Final
-
CSTCAR
ARKLR65
60
Final
-
PORTST
SUTAH96
91
Final/OT
-
SACST
NAU53
58
Final
-
MURYST
EILL76
66
Final
-
APPST
ARKST79
82
Final/OT
-
GAST
TEXST77
50
Final
-
EWASH
WEBER75
70
Final
-
UCLA
UTAH78
84
Final
-
6GONZAG
USD77
72
Final
-
LATECH
UTEP72
74
Final
-
WASH
STNFRD78
94
Final
-
14ARIZ
OREGST75
65
Final/OT
-
IDAHO
IDST83
86
Final
-
TNST
TNTECH64
69
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST67
78
Final
-
BELMONT
JAXST67
78
Final
-
23HOU
MEMP85
91
Final
-
SEATTLE
GC64
76
Final
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA61
75
Final
-
UTVALL
CSBAK70
47
Final
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA65
64
Final
-
SANFRAN
UOP84
74
Final
-
CSN
CPOLY86
90
Final/2OT
-
UCSB
UCIRV49
69
Final
-
BYU
PORT72
60
Final
-
WASHST
CAL78
76
Final
-
ARIZST
OREG68
75
Final
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII63
74
Final