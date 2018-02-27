BALTIMORE (AP) Andrew Kostecka scored 20 points and Andre Walker added 19 with six assists to help Loyola (MD) beat Army 82-79 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Greyhounds, who snapped a five-game skid, will play at No. 1 seed Bucknell in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Loyola (9-21) lost both regular-season matchups with the Bison, including a 94-53 loss at Bucknell.

Jordan Fox hit a jumper to give Army (13-16) a seven-point lead with 13 minutes to go, but the Greyhounds scored 10 of the next 13 points to make it 58-all four minutes later. Tommy Funk made a layup and then Alex King hit a 3 to pull Army within three with 43 seconds left and, after Brent Holcombe hit two free throws on the other end, Funk hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-79. Chuck Champion made to foul shots and Funk missed a potential tying 3 in closing seconds.

Funk had 21 points and nine assists for eighth-seeded Army. Fox hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and six assists. The Black Knights ended their season on a seven-game losing streak and have lost 10 of their last 11 after a 12-7 start to the season.

They Greyhounds made 17 of 26 (65.4 percent) from the field in the second half.

