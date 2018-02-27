Loyola (MD) snaps 5-game skid, beats Army in Patriot tourney
BALTIMORE (AP) Andrew Kostecka scored 20 points and Andre Walker added 19 with six assists to help Loyola (MD) beat Army 82-79 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.
The ninth-seeded Greyhounds, who snapped a five-game skid, will play at No. 1 seed Bucknell in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Loyola (9-21) lost both regular-season matchups with the Bison, including a 94-53 loss at Bucknell.
Jordan Fox hit a jumper to give Army (13-16) a seven-point lead with 13 minutes to go, but the Greyhounds scored 10 of the next 13 points to make it 58-all four minutes later. Tommy Funk made a layup and then Alex King hit a 3 to pull Army within three with 43 seconds left and, after Brent Holcombe hit two free throws on the other end, Funk hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-79. Chuck Champion made to foul shots and Funk missed a potential tying 3 in closing seconds.
Funk had 21 points and nine assists for eighth-seeded Army. Fox hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and six assists. The Black Knights ended their season on a seven-game losing streak and have lost 10 of their last 11 after a 12-7 start to the season.
They Greyhounds made 17 of 26 (65.4 percent) from the field in the second half.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|38.3
|37.8
|Three Point %
|34.0
|69.9
|Free Throw %
|60.9
|Defensive rebound by Loyola-Maryland
|0.0
|Tommy Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Chuck Champion made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Chuck Champion made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Luke Morrison
|7.0
|+ 3
|Tommy Funk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Morrison
|10.0
|+ 1
|Brent Holcombe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Brent Holcombe made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Jacob Kessler
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Brent Holcombe
|32.0
|Jacob Kessler missed layup
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|82
|Field Goals
|28-66 (42.4%)
|31-56 (55.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|20
|16
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Army West Point 13-17
|74.2 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Loyola-Maryland 9-21
|68.8 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Funk G
|10.4 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|5.6 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
10
|A. Kostecka G
|10.6 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.7 APG
|44.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Funk G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|9 AST
|A. Kostecka G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|55.4
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|38
|21
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8/16
|3/8
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Fox
|34
|19
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6/14
|5/12
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Kessler
|26
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|2
|L. Morrison
|29
|9
|10
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/12
|2/6
|1/2
|3
|7
|M. Wilson
|22
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|38
|21
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8/16
|3/8
|2/3
|1
|3
|J. Fox
|34
|19
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6/14
|5/12
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Kessler
|26
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|2
|L. Morrison
|29
|9
|10
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/12
|2/6
|1/2
|3
|7
|M. Wilson
|22
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. King
|22
|13
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|2
|T. Blackwell
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|0
|J. Emezie
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Thiombane
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Pollack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fennema
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Houle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Culliton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Grayson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Finke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Madden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fuller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|32
|20
|5
|0
|12
|20
|28/66
|13/34
|10/14
|9
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kostecka
|35
|20
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|9/14
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Walker
|37
|19
|2
|6
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8/14
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|2
|K. Scott
|14
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|4/11
|4
|4
|I. Hart
|18
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|C. Gregory
|32
|4
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kostecka
|35
|20
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|9/14
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Walker
|37
|19
|2
|6
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8/14
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|2
|K. Scott
|14
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|4/11
|4
|4
|I. Hart
|18
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|C. Gregory
|32
|4
|9
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Champion
|28
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5/12
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|B. Holcombe
|31
|8
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/6
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|9
|S. Norton
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Staubi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fives
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Provo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Langendoerfer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|35
|16
|8
|2
|13
|12
|31/56
|5/18
|15/23
|7
|28
