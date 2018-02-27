ARMY
Loyola (MD) snaps 5-game skid, beats Army in Patriot tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2018

BALTIMORE (AP) Andrew Kostecka scored 20 points and Andre Walker added 19 with six assists to help Loyola (MD) beat Army 82-79 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Greyhounds, who snapped a five-game skid, will play at No. 1 seed Bucknell in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Loyola (9-21) lost both regular-season matchups with the Bison, including a 94-53 loss at Bucknell.

Jordan Fox hit a jumper to give Army (13-16) a seven-point lead with 13 minutes to go, but the Greyhounds scored 10 of the next 13 points to make it 58-all four minutes later. Tommy Funk made a layup and then Alex King hit a 3 to pull Army within three with 43 seconds left and, after Brent Holcombe hit two free throws on the other end, Funk hit a 3-pointer to make it 80-79. Chuck Champion made to foul shots and Funk missed a potential tying 3 in closing seconds.

Funk had 21 points and nine assists for eighth-seeded Army. Fox hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and six assists. The Black Knights ended their season on a seven-game losing streak and have lost 10 of their last 11 after a 12-7 start to the season.

They Greyhounds made 17 of 26 (65.4 percent) from the field in the second half.

Key Players
T. Funk
A. Walker
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
42.7 Field Goal % 38.3
37.8 Three Point % 34.0
69.9 Free Throw % 60.9
  Defensive rebound by Loyola-Maryland 0.0
  Tommy Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Chuck Champion made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Chuck Champion made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Luke Morrison 7.0
+ 3 Tommy Funk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Morrison 10.0
+ 1 Brent Holcombe made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Brent Holcombe made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Jacob Kessler 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Brent Holcombe 32.0
  Jacob Kessler missed layup 34.0
Team Stats
Points 79 82
Field Goals 28-66 (42.4%) 31-56 (55.4%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 23 28
Team 3 0
Assists 20 16
Steals 5 8
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Funk G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
10
A. Kostecka G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Army West Point 13-17 394079
home team logo Loyola-Maryland 9-21 344882
Reitz Arena Baltimore, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Army West Point 13-17 74.2 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo Loyola-Maryland 9-21 68.8 PPG 37.3 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
3
T. Funk G 10.4 PPG 3.1 RPG 5.6 APG 42.2 FG%
10
A. Kostecka G 10.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.7 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Funk G 21 PTS 4 REB 9 AST
10
A. Kostecka G 20 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
42.4 FG% 55.4
38.2 3PT FG% 27.8
71.4 FT% 65.2
Army West Point
Starters
T. Funk
J. Fox
J. Kessler
L. Morrison
M. Wilson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Funk 38 21 4 9 0 0 0 2 8/16 3/8 2/3 1 3
J. Fox 34 19 4 6 2 0 2 2 6/14 5/12 2/2 1 3
J. Kessler 26 9 5 0 1 0 2 4 4/6 0/1 1/2 3 2
L. Morrison 29 9 10 3 0 0 3 4 3/12 2/6 1/2 3 7
M. Wilson 22 6 2 0 0 0 1 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
A. King
T. Blackwell
J. Emezie
B. Thiombane
M. Pollack
C. Edwards
P. Fennema
J. Houle
J. Miller
A. Roe
W. Culliton
L. Lawson
K. Smith
L. Grayson
N. Finke
M. Madden
C. Fuller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. King 22 13 3 1 1 0 2 2 4/10 3/5 2/2 1 2
T. Blackwell 8 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/3 0 0
J. Emezie 14 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
B. Thiombane 7 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Pollack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fennema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Houle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Culliton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Grayson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Finke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Madden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fuller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 32 20 5 0 12 20 28/66 13/34 10/14 9 23
Loyola-Maryland
Starters
A. Kostecka
A. Walker
K. Scott
I. Hart
C. Gregory
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Kostecka 35 20 4 5 2 1 2 1 9/14 2/4 0/0 1 3
A. Walker 37 19 2 6 2 0 4 1 8/14 2/6 1/1 0 2
K. Scott 14 10 8 0 1 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 4/11 4 4
I. Hart 18 8 2 1 0 0 2 0 2/5 0/1 4/4 0 2
C. Gregory 32 4 9 1 2 1 2 2 1/1 0/0 2/3 1 8
Bench
C. Champion
B. Holcombe
S. Norton
L. Johnson
C. Barnard
M. Staubi
J. Fives
N. Provo
I. Langendoerfer
E. Norton
R. Reed
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Champion 28 13 0 1 1 0 2 0 5/12 1/4 2/2 0 0
B. Holcombe 31 8 10 1 0 0 0 3 3/6 0/3 2/2 1 9
S. Norton 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Staubi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fives - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Provo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Langendoerfer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 35 16 8 2 13 12 31/56 5/18 15/23 7 28
