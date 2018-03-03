Illinois State holds off Indiana State 77-70 in MVC tourney
ST. LOUIS (AP) Milik Yarbrough scored 24 points, made all seven free throws and Illinois State turned back a late Indiana State rally for a 77-70 quarterfinal victory in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Friday night.
Third-seeded Illinois State (17-14) advances to Saturday's semifinal round to face No. 2 seed Southern Illinois (20-12).
Phil Fayne scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and sank two free throws with 4.1 seconds left to close the door on Indiana State. Fayne pulled down 10 of the Redbirds 40 rebounds.
Indiana State (13-18) rallied from 12 points down and cut it to 67-65 when Jordan Barnes capped a 6-0 burst with a layup. Illinois State had gone without a point for more than three minutes, missing five shots - four of them 3-pointers. The Sycamores pulled within two, 69-67, once more, when Tyreke Key made two free throws with 1:34 remaining.
Yarbrough answered with a layup and the Redbirds maintained safe distance.
Barnes led the Sycamores with 25 points, Qiydar Davis 15 before fouling out with 2:36 remaining.
|27.6
|Min. Per Game
|27.6
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|41.9
|Three Point %
|30.7
|84.7
|Free Throw %
|80.1
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Phil Fayne made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne
|2.0
|Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Clayton Hughes
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Milik Yarbrough
|13.0
|Brenton Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|77
|Field Goals
|21-62 (33.9%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-33 (24.2%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|20-29 (69.0%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|40
|Offensive
|10
|3
|Defensive
|27
|37
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|19
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 13-18
|72.6 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Illinois State 17-14
|72.1 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Barnes G
|17.2 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|3.6 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
52
|M. Yarbrough F
|16.7 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|4.8 APG
|45.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Barnes G
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|M. Yarbrough F
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|24.2
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|69.0
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Kessinger
|13
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|2
|E. Rickman
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Hughes
|16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Ojinnaka
|13
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Claycomb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Deady
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Huenermann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|37
|10
|6
|4
|7
|19
|21/62
|8/33
|20/29
|10
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Yarbrough
|22
|24
|7
|5
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8/17
|1/4
|7/7
|0
|7
|K. Evans
|30
|17
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/9
|3/6
|6/8
|0
|1
|P. Fayne
|33
|16
|10
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|9
|W. Tinsley
|33
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|8
|M. Williams
|15
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Gassman
|16
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. N'Diaye
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Bruninga
|17
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Hein
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|E. Clarance
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Romine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Litwiller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|40
|14
|3
|3
|10
|25
|27/56
|8/23
|15/22
|3
|37
