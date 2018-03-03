INDST
Illinois State holds off Indiana State 77-70 in MVC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Milik Yarbrough scored 24 points, made all seven free throws and Illinois State turned back a late Indiana State rally for a 77-70 quarterfinal victory in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Friday night.

Third-seeded Illinois State (17-14) advances to Saturday's semifinal round to face No. 2 seed Southern Illinois (20-12).

Phil Fayne scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and sank two free throws with 4.1 seconds left to close the door on Indiana State. Fayne pulled down 10 of the Redbirds 40 rebounds.

Indiana State (13-18) rallied from 12 points down and cut it to 67-65 when Jordan Barnes capped a 6-0 burst with a layup. Illinois State had gone without a point for more than three minutes, missing five shots - four of them 3-pointers. The Sycamores pulled within two, 69-67, once more, when Tyreke Key made two free throws with 1:34 remaining.

Yarbrough answered with a layup and the Redbirds maintained safe distance.

Barnes led the Sycamores with 25 points, Qiydar Davis 15 before fouling out with 2:36 remaining.

Key Players
J. Barnes
M. Yarbrough
27.6 Min. Per Game 27.6
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
41.3 Field Goal % 45.6
41.9 Three Point % 30.7
84.7 Free Throw % 80.1
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Phil Fayne made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Barnes 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Phil Fayne 2.0
  Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Milik Yarbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Clayton Hughes 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Milik Yarbrough 13.0
  Brenton Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger 23.0
Team Stats
Points 70 77
Field Goals 21-62 (33.9%) 27-56 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 8-33 (24.2%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 20-29 (69.0%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 40 40
Offensive 10 3
Defensive 27 37
Team 3 0
Assists 10 14
Steals 6 3
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 19 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Barnes G
25 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
52
M. Yarbrough F
24 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana State 13-18 313970
home team logo Illinois State 17-14 344377
O/U 144.0, ILLST -1.0
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
O/U 144.0, ILLST -1.0
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana State 13-18 72.6 PPG 39.3 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Illinois State 17-14 72.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
2
J. Barnes G 17.2 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.6 APG 40.9 FG%
52
M. Yarbrough F 16.7 PPG 6.6 RPG 4.8 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Barnes G 25 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
52
M. Yarbrough F 24 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
33.9 FG% 48.2
24.2 3PT FG% 34.8
69.0 FT% 68.2
Indiana State
Starters
J. Barnes
Q. Davis
B. Murphy
T. Key
B. Scott
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnes 38 25 7 4 1 0 0 1 8/15 5/10 4/5 0 7
Q. Davis 20 15 6 2 1 0 2 5 4/8 2/3 5/8 2 4
B. Murphy 24 10 7 1 0 1 1 3 4/6 0/0 2/2 4 3
T. Key 36 7 3 1 1 0 1 2 1/5 1/2 4/5 1 2
B. Scott 30 3 6 1 2 0 0 4 0/14 0/12 3/5 0 6
Bench
B. Kessinger
E. Rickman
C. Hughes
D. Ojinnaka
D. Thomas
E. Claycomb
M. Deady
D. Huenermann
T. Martin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Kessinger 13 6 4 0 1 0 0 3 2/5 0/2 2/4 2 2
E. Rickman 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Hughes 16 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
D. Ojinnaka 13 0 4 1 0 1 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 3
D. Thomas 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Claycomb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Deady - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 37 10 6 4 7 19 21/62 8/33 20/29 10 27
Illinois State
Starters
M. Yarbrough
K. Evans
P. Fayne
W. Tinsley
M. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Yarbrough 22 24 7 5 0 1 2 3 8/17 1/4 7/7 0 7
K. Evans 30 17 1 4 0 0 2 4 4/9 3/6 6/8 0 1
P. Fayne 33 16 10 1 2 2 1 0 7/11 0/0 2/7 1 9
W. Tinsley 33 5 8 1 0 0 0 3 2/7 1/6 0/0 0 8
M. Williams 15 3 5 1 1 0 2 5 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 4
Bench
I. Gassman
D. N'Diaye
T. Bruninga
M. Hein
E. Clarance
C. Romine
L. Litwiller
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Gassman 16 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
D. N'Diaye 10 4 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
T. Bruninga 17 3 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2
M. Hein 20 0 4 2 0 0 2 5 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4
E. Clarance 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Romine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Litwiller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 40 14 3 3 10 25 27/56 8/23 15/22 3 37
